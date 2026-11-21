One of the San Francisco Giants’ major issues throughout a disappointing 2026 season was their bullpen.

The Giants’ bullpen especially struggled to hold on to leads late in games. Ryan Walker started the season as the closer. However, the right-handed pitcher struggled and lost his job. Walker posted a 7.14 ERA. He was traded earlier this offseason to the Milwaukee Brewers.

San Francisco turned to Caleb Killian, who recorded 8 saves before being packaged with second baseman Luis Arraez to the Philadelphia Phillies ahead of the trade deadline. Right-hander Dylan Smith ended the year as the Giants’ closer.

Giants Sign Former All-Star Closer

The Giants and right-handed reliever Camilo Doval agreed on a 1-year, $6.1 million contract on Friday, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

San Francisco claimed Doval late last season after the Pittsburgh Pirates released the relief pitcher.

Doval impressed the Giants organization enough in 2 games to bring him back for next season. The 28-year-old pitched 2 shutout innings, striking out 4 and allowing 0 hits in his brief stint last year.

Camilo Doval’s Journey Back to the San Francisco Giants

Doval made his MLB debut in 2021 with the Giants. He spent the first four years of his career in San Francisco. The right-handed reliever quickly impressed with his high velocity and wipeout slider.

He posted a 2.53 ERA and 27 saves in 2022. Doval then made the All-Star team in 2023 after recording a career-high 39 saves and posting a 2.93 ERA.

However, Doval struggled in 2024. The Giants even sent him to Triple-A Sacramento and promoted Ryan Walker to the closer role.

San Francisco then traded Doval to the New York Yankees in 2025 for catcher Jesus Rodriguez and infielder Parks Harber.

The former All-Star was dealt again in 2026. The Yankees sent Doval and cash considerations to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for minor-league catcher Omar Alfonzo and outfielder Luis Cruz.

Doval never returned to being one of the best closers in MLB with the Yankees or Pirates. The Pirates designated the pitcher for assignment on Sep. 22 before he re-signed with the Giants.

How Does Camilo Doval Fit Into the Giants’ Bullpen Next Season?

The Giants certainly have to address their bullpen this offseason. And adding Doval to the mix raises the talent level, but there are still moves to be made.

San Francisco expects to return 2025 All-Star reliever Randy Rodriguez after the right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery before the 2026 season.

Rodriguez recently pitched in the Arizona Fall League and is expected to rejoin the Giants’ bullpen in 2027.

Doval does have quality pitches, but his inconsistencies over the past 3 seasons could force the Giants to look elsewhere to fill the closer role. San Francisco also retains Dylan Smith, who filled that role last season.