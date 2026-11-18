The San Francisco Giants are listening to trade offers on one of their most versatile players. At the moment, the club desperately needs to add pitching depth. Free agency, however, may not be the only avenue to address this glaring need. The team’s top exec, Buster Posey, is likely to sign at least one quality free-agent starter. However, the future Hall of Famer will also explore trades.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Giants are open to offers involving Casey Schmitt. The MLB insider revealed on November 18 that San Francisco has “floated” the versatile slugger to help land a new pitcher. Passan even hinted that a deal could occur before the pending lockout goes into effect on December 1. Once a lockout happens, assuming it does, MLB teams cannot trade players on 40-man rosters.

After a few fairly lackluster seasons with the San Francisco Giants, Schmitt essentially broke out in 2026. In fact, he slashed an impressive .271/.301/.482 on the campaign. The late bloomer put up the solid line without having a full-time role on the team. In 98 total appearances, he played five different positions in the field (as well as designated hitter).

This is not the first time that Schmitt has been linked with a potential move out of San Francisco. Back in May, the Giants were urged to sell high on the versatile slugger and make a deal before his statistics eventually dropped. At the time, he was slashing .294/.348/.516 mostly in the DH role. Nevertheless, Posey opted not to sanction a trade at the time.

San Francisco Giants Could be Forced to Trade Casey Schmitt due to Other Contract Worries

The San Francisco Giants almost certainly prefer to offload Matt Chapman and/or Rafael Devers and keep Schmitt. After all, Chapman has four seasons remaining on his six-year, $151 million deal and Devers has seven years left on his massive $313 million contract. However, Posey is expected to have difficulties finding a suitable trade partner involving these two veterans.

On the other hand, San Francisco should be able to get a solid offer for Schmitt. Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter recently hinted that the versatile slugger could become a trade candidate due to the situations regarding Chapman and Devers. Although the versatile hitter can play several positions, he is perhaps best served as a corner infielder.

MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand also named Chapman as the San Francisco Giants’ top trade candidate on November 16. As others have pointed out, Feinsand claimed that Posey would love to shed salary and the club has Schmitt waiting in the wings to take over for Chapman. Nevertheless, the veteran third baseman has a no-trade clause and teams are likely scared to take on his current contract.

Giants’ Rotation is Extremely Thin Right Now

At the moment, the San Francisco Giants may have just two locked-in starters for their 2027 rotation: Logan Webb and Landen Roupp. Adrian Houser is also expected to receive playing time as a starter, but may also be used out of the bullpen. The veteran righty was used in both roles last season, compiling a 4.02 ERA and 1.30 WHIP. He, however, posted significantly better numbers as a reliever in 2026.

Posey and Co. are expected to make a push for several free-agent starters outside of Tarik Skubal. Nevertheless, potentially using Schmitt as trade bait would give the Giants additional options in their quest to revamp their rotation.