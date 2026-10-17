San Francisco Giants Legend Barry Bonds Sends Out Heartfelt Post

The San Francisco Giants are currently home for the offseason.

They had another tough season (and have missed the MLB playoffs for the 5th straight year).

Giants Legend Barry Bonds Sends Out Heartfelt Post

On Friday night, Giants legend Barry Bonds sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday to the most important person in my life outside of my Lord and savior. My Mother I love you Mommy and you are the Rock of all of us. Happy 21st Birthday ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Mark Jackson: “Happy Birthday!!!”

Ken Griffey Jr: “❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@ramonchalas: “Happy birthday to your beautiful mother may bless her with many more years to come 🎂🥂🍾🎊🥳”

@noelleroxofficial: “This is everything!😍❤️😍”

@supernova232025: “You are the ⚾️🐐🫡 Appointment viewing growing up and the Hall of Fame is not legitimate until you are in it”

@ocdsportzcardz: “BONDS IS THE GREATEST IN BASEBALL HISTORY HIM AND BABE RUTH HAVE THE HIGHEST WAR EVER. PLUS HE PLAYED DEFENSE AND OFFENSE. BONDS YOUR THE GREATEST. OHTANIS STATS WILL NEVER EVER BE BETTER OR ANYONES FOR MAYBE EVER”

@blackrobb11: “BARRY Bonds miss that bat swing you are the greatest ball player ever”

Looking At Bonds’ MLB Career

Bonds was picked in the 1st round of the 1985 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The MLB legend then played 15 years for the Giants.

Over 22 total seasons, Bonds won seven MVP awards (and made 14 All-Star Games).