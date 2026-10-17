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San Francisco Giants Legend Barry Bonds Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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25 Sep 2001: Barry Bonds #25 of the San Francisco Giants looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers defeated the Giants 9-5.Mandatory Credit: Harry How /Allsport

The San Francisco Giants are currently home for the offseason.

They had another tough season (and have missed the MLB playoffs for the 5th straight year).

Giants Legend Barry Bonds Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyBarry Bonds #25 of the San Francisco Giants looks on during the game against the Houston Astros on October 4, 2001 at Enron Field in Houston, Texas.

On Friday night, Giants legend Barry Bonds sent out a heartfelt post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Happy Birthday to the most important person in my life outside of my Lord and savior. My Mother I love you Mommy and you are the Rock of all of us. Happy 21st Birthday ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Comments On His Post

GettyBarry Bonds #25 of the San Francisco Giants smiles in the on deck circle before his first at bat against the San Diego Padres during their MLB game at Petco Park August 3, 2007 in San Diego, California.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Mark Jackson: “Happy Birthday!!!”

Ken Griffey Jr: “❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@ramonchalas: “Happy birthday to your beautiful mother may bless her with many more years to come 🎂🥂🍾🎊🥳”

@noelleroxofficial: “This is everything!😍❤️😍”

GettyBarry Bonds #25 of the San Francisco Giants rounds the bases after hitting his 715th career home run, passing Babe Ruth for second place on the all-time home run list, in the fourth inning of the game against the Colorado Rockies at AT&T Park on May 28, 2006 in San Francisco, California.

@supernova232025: “You are the ⚾️🐐🫡 Appointment viewing growing up and the Hall of Fame is not legitimate until you are in it”

@ocdsportzcardz: “BONDS IS THE GREATEST IN BASEBALL HISTORY HIM AND BABE RUTH HAVE THE HIGHEST WAR EVER. PLUS HE PLAYED DEFENSE AND OFFENSE. BONDS YOUR THE GREATEST. OHTANIS STATS WILL NEVER EVER BE BETTER OR ANYONES FOR MAYBE EVER”

@blackrobb11: “BARRY Bonds miss that bat swing you are the greatest ball player ever”

Looking At Bonds’ MLB Career

GettyBarry Bonds #25 of the San Francisco Giants hugs his Godfather Willie Mays at a ceremony honoring his 660th career home run before his game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at SBC Park on April 16, 2004 in San Francisco, California.

Bonds was picked in the 1st round of the 1985 MLB Draft.

He spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The MLB legend then played 15 years for the Giants.

Over 22 total seasons, Bonds won seven MVP awards (and made 14 All-Star Games).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Legend Barry Bonds Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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