The San Francisco Giants are coming off a tough year where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They had come into the year with a lot of notable players on their roster.

That said, the Giants made a lot of trades (and dealt with injuries).

San Francisco Giants Cut 28-Year-Old Shortstop

On Tuesday, news came out that the Giants have designated Christian Koss for assignment.

The SF Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants announced today they have selected the contracts of the following players to the 40-man roster: LHP Henry Lalane, RHP Marty Gair and RHP Josh Bostick. To make room on the 40-man roster the following players have been designated for assignment: IF Christian Koss and RHP Rowan Wick.”

Social Media Reacts To Roster News

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@maryuulll: “NOOOOOOO NOT CHRISTIAN KOSS”

Alex Pavlovic: “The Giants added pitchers Henry Lalane, Marty Gair and Josh Bostick to their 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. Christian Koss and reliever Rowan Wick were DFA’d to clear roster spots.”

@NoahSilver42169: “Christian Koss my poor sweet prince”

Jeff Young: “I thought Koss kinda got a raw deal in 2026 from a usage standpoint. He assumed everyday reps down the stretch but did not hit well enough to secure a spot. Good defender and can move around the field.”

@davemlaw: “Koss hit better in 2025 and his defense is legit Hopefully we can get something for him in a trade. He can play the OF too which makes him like a Dubon-lite”

Looking At The Giants Right Now

The Giants finished the regular season as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 65-97 record in 162 games.

They last made the MLB playoffs during the 2021 season when Buster Posey (who now runs the team) was on the roster.