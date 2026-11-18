The San Francisco Giants are coming off a tough year where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.
They had come into the year with a lot of notable players on their roster.
That said, the Giants made a lot of trades (and dealt with injuries).
San Francisco Giants Cut 28-Year-Old Shortstop
On Tuesday, news came out that the Giants have designated Christian Koss for assignment.
The SF Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants announced today they have selected the contracts of the following players to the 40-man roster: LHP Henry Lalane, RHP Marty Gair and RHP Josh Bostick. To make room on the 40-man roster the following players have been designated for assignment: IF Christian Koss and RHP Rowan Wick.”
Social Media Reacts To Roster News
Here’s what people were saying about the news:
@maryuulll: “NOOOOOOO NOT CHRISTIAN KOSS”
Alex Pavlovic: “The Giants added pitchers Henry Lalane, Marty Gair and Josh Bostick to their 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. Christian Koss and reliever Rowan Wick were DFA’d to clear roster spots.”
@NoahSilver42169: “Christian Koss my poor sweet prince”
Jeff Young: “I thought Koss kinda got a raw deal in 2026 from a usage standpoint. He assumed everyday reps down the stretch but did not hit well enough to secure a spot. Good defender and can move around the field.”
@davemlaw: “Koss hit better in 2025 and his defense is legit Hopefully we can get something for him in a trade. He can play the OF too which makes him like a Dubon-lite”
Looking At The Giants Right Now
The Giants finished the regular season as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 65-97 record in 162 games.
They last made the MLB playoffs during the 2021 season when Buster Posey (who now runs the team) was on the roster.
San Francisco Giants Cut 28-Year-Old Shortstop Amid Roster Crunch