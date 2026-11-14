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San Francisco Giants Will Pay 34-Year-Old $25 Million Next Season

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants walks to the dugout against the New York Yankees at Oracle Park on March 27, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants came into the 2026 season with a very notable roster.

That said, they were unable to live up to expectations (and missed the MLB playoffs).

Giants Will Pay 34-Year-Old $25 Million Next Season

GettyMatt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants at bat against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on June 05, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Matt Chapman is coming off a year where he only appeared in 84 games.

He dealt with an injury that kept him out for a long period.

MLB.com wrote (on September 29): “Continuing his rehab in Arizona and will be ready by Spring Training.”

GettyMatt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on June 29, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

It’s also worth noting that the Giants will pay Chapman $25 million for the 2027 season (h/t Spotrac).

He will turn 34 in April.

Chapman finished the 2026 season batting .235 with seven home runs, 42 RBIs and 35 runs.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on September 5, 2024): “BREAKING: Third baseman Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a six-year, $151 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. It wipes out the final two years of his current deal and keeps Chapman from opting out.”

Looking At Chapman

GettyMatt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants stands in the dugout before their game against the New York Mets at Oracle Park on April 24, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Chapman was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career with the Oakland Athletics.

In 2019, Chapman made the only All-Star Game of his MLB career.

GettyMatt Chapman #26 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI single to score Davis Schneider #36 in the fourth inning of their MLB game against the Cleveland Guardians at Rogers Centre on August 26, 2023 in Toronto, Canada.

Chapman then had a two-year run with the Toronto Blue Jays (before the Giants).

He has won five Gold Glove Awards over 10 seasons at the MLB level.

Looking At The SF Giants Right Now

GettyMatt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants reacts to stealing a base against the Colorado Rockies in the bottom of the first inning at Oracle Park on May 17, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

The Giants last made the MLB playoffs in 2021.

They finished the year as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 65-97 record.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Will Pay 34-Year-Old $25 Million Next Season

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