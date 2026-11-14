San Francisco Giants Will Pay 34-Year-Old $25 Million Next Season

The San Francisco Giants came into the 2026 season with a very notable roster.

That said, they were unable to live up to expectations (and missed the MLB playoffs).

Giants Will Pay 34-Year-Old $25 Million Next Season

Matt Chapman is coming off a year where he only appeared in 84 games.

He dealt with an injury that kept him out for a long period.

MLB.com wrote (on September 29): “Continuing his rehab in Arizona and will be ready by Spring Training.”

It’s also worth noting that the Giants will pay Chapman $25 million for the 2027 season (h/t Spotrac).

He will turn 34 in April.

Chapman finished the 2026 season batting .235 with seven home runs, 42 RBIs and 35 runs.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on September 5, 2024): “BREAKING: Third baseman Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a six-year, $151 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. It wipes out the final two years of his current deal and keeps Chapman from opting out.”

Looking At Chapman

Chapman was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career with the Oakland Athletics.

In 2019, Chapman made the only All-Star Game of his MLB career.

Chapman then had a two-year run with the Toronto Blue Jays (before the Giants).

He has won five Gold Glove Awards over 10 seasons at the MLB level.

Looking At The SF Giants Right Now

The Giants last made the MLB playoffs in 2021.

They finished the year as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 65-97 record.