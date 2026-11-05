Giants Floated as Trade Destination for Astros’ 6-Time All-Star

The San Francisco Giants have plenty of work ahead of them this offseason, and a potential blockbuster trade could help address one of their biggest weaknesses.

After a disappointing 65-97 campaign in 2026, San Francisco faces pressure to improve its pitching staff, particularly a bullpen that struggled to protect leads throughout the season.

One possible solution would involve acquiring Houston Astros closer Josh Hader, a six-time All-Star coming off another outstanding season.

In an October 14 article examining potential offseason trade targets, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle identified Hader as an intriguing option for the Giants.

Hader has long been hailed as one of the game’s best relievers. He has struggled with injuries in past seasons but has been dominant when healthy. He would represent a significant upgrade to the Giants bullpen.

Giants Floated as Potential Josh Hader Trade Destination

The 32-year-old Hader finished the 2026 regular season with a remarkable 1.01 ERA across 45 appearances, recording 26 saves and 55 strikeouts over 44 2/3 innings.

He also posted a 0.76 WHIP, limiting opposing hitters to just 19 hits during the regular season.

The Giants certainly could have used that kind of production in 2026.

San Francisco’s bullpen finished with a 4.14 ERA, ranking 19th in Major League Baseball, while blowing 27 save opportunities.

The club struggled to establish a dependable closer after losing Randy Rodríguez to Tommy John surgery and trading several established relievers over the previous two seasons.

Adding Hader would give San Francisco a proven ninth-inning option and allow its other relievers to settle into more appropriate roles.

Slusser’s analysis also comes as the Giants look for ways to use their improving farm system to acquire established major league talent.

San Francisco has several prospects and younger players who could attract interest from rival organizations, although any package for Hader would depend on Houston’s willingness to consider moving him.

For the Astros, trading a highly productive closer could potentially help address needs elsewhere on their roster.

Still, there is no indication that Houston has decided to make Hader available.

Josh Hader’s Contract Could Complicate Giants Trade Plans

Even if the Giants wanted to pursue Hader, acquiring him wouldn’t necessarily be straightforward.

Houston signed the veteran closer to a five-year, $95 million contract before the 2024 season.

That agreement runs through 2028, leaving Hader with two seasons and $38 million in guaranteed salary remaining.

More importantly, his contract includes a full no-trade clause.

That means Hader would have to approve any move to San Francisco, regardless of whether the Giants and Astros could agree on compensation.

The financial commitment would also be substantial for a Giants organization already carrying expensive contracts.

President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey has made improving the pitching staff a priority following another disappointing season.

Hader would provide an immediate upgrade, but acquiring him could require sacrificing young talent while committing significant money to a reliever entering his mid-30s.

The Giants will have to weigh those costs against other potential bullpen additions.

Still, Hader’s supreme talent might be just what the Giants need to infuse life into the team. At the very least, having a dominant closer might help them protect a few more leads and win some more games in 2027.