4-Year San Francisco Giants Player Shares Heartfelt Message Following Release

The San Francisco Giants announced a series of roster moves this offseason to cut their 40-man roster back to 40 players.

The Giants announced on Nov. 2 that they have released right-handed pitcher Tristan Beck.

Beck quickly found a new home. He signed with the LG Tigers in the KBO League on Nov. 4, which is the professional baseball league in Korea.

Tristan Beck Shares Message Following Release

Beck shared a message on Instagram (on Nov. 6) reflecting on his tenure in San Francisco.

Beck wrote a heartfelt message:

“Thank you, San Francisco! What an honor it has been to represent the giants organization these past 7 years. I am so grateful to the Giants for taking a chance on me and allowing me the opportunity to begin my career in the orange and black. The incredible staff, coaches, and players that make up this organization have impacted my life in more ways than I can count and I am so lucky to have been brought up in such a world-class organization. To the fans, thank you for all the support. You welcomed me to your city with open arms and made San Francisco feel like home for the past 4 years. I love this city, and every day during my time here I tried to give back as much of the love you brought with you to the stadium day in and day out. San Francisco fans are some of the best in the world and it was an honor to get to represent you all on the field. As my next chapter begins, I will be forever grateful for my time in the Orange and Black. Excited for what is yet to come. Thanks for the memories, – Tristan” One person commented: “Best of luck on your next adventure!!!” Another one wrote: “Congrats on your accomplishments thus far. Excited to follow your next chapter in Korea! Go Twins!” One more commented: “Thank you for always being the first to lend a helping hand! We will miss you in SF!”

Tristan Beck’s Career With the Giants

Beck joined the San Francisco Giants organization in 2019. He spent the last 7 seasons within the organization.

The pitcher made his MLB debut in 2023. Beck was a contributing member of the Giants’ bullpen over the last 4 seasons.

Beck concludes his Giants career with a 5-3 record and a 4.08 ERA.

The right-hander appeared in 85 games, primarily out of the bullpen, and pitched 176 2/3 innings for the orange and black.