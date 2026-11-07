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4-Year San Francisco Giants Player Shares Heartfelt Message Following Release

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Tristan Beck #43 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after they beat the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park on September 24, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants announced a series of roster moves this offseason to cut their 40-man roster back to 40 players.

The Giants announced on Nov. 2 that they have released right-handed pitcher Tristan Beck.

Beck quickly found a new home. He signed with the LG Tigers in the KBO League on Nov. 4, which is the professional baseball league in Korea.

St. Louis Cardinals v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Tristan Beck #43 of the San Francisco Giants throws a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Oracle Park on September 28, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Tristan Beck Shares Message Following Release

Beck shared a message on Instagram (on Nov. 6) reflecting on his tenure in San Francisco.

Beck wrote a heartfelt message:

“Thank you, San Francisco!

What an honor it has been to represent the giants organization these past 7 years. I am so grateful to the Giants for taking a chance on me and allowing me the opportunity to begin my career in the orange and black. The incredible staff, coaches, and players that make up this organization have impacted my life in more ways than I can count and I am so lucky to have been brought up in such a world-class organization.

To the fans, thank you for all the support. You welcomed me to your city with open arms and made San Francisco feel like home for the past 4 years. I love this city, and every day during my time here I tried to give back as much of the love you brought with you to the stadium day in and day out. San Francisco fans are some of the best in the world and it was an honor to get to represent you all on the field.

As my next chapter begins, I will be forever grateful for my time in the Orange and Black. Excited for what is yet to come.

Thanks for the memories,

– Tristan”

One person commented: “Best of luck on your next adventure!!!”

Another one wrote: “Congrats on your accomplishments thus far. Excited to follow your next chapter in Korea! Go Twins!”

One more commented: “Thank you for always being the first to lend a helping hand! We will miss you in SF!”

Tristan Beck’s Career With the Giants

Beck joined the San Francisco Giants organization in 2019. He spent the last 7 seasons within the organization.

The pitcher made his MLB debut in 2023. Beck was a contributing member of the Giants’ bullpen over the last 4 seasons.

Tristan Beck
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 17: Tristan Beck #43 reacts with Eric Haase #18 of the San Francisco Giants following the 7-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves in game two of a double header at Truist Park on June 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Beck concludes his Giants career with a 5-3 record and a 4.08 ERA.

The right-hander appeared in 85 games, primarily out of the bullpen, and pitched 176 2/3 innings for the orange and black.

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

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