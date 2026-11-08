San Francisco Giants Will Pay 30-Year-Old Over $23 Million Next Season

The San Francisco Giants came into the 2026 season with a high-profile roster led by a lot of notable players.

That said, injuries (and trades) helped contribute to them being among the worst teams in all of baseball.

Giants Will Pay 30-Year-Old Over $23 Million Next Season

Their most notable player is currently Rafael Devers.

He finished the 2026 season batting .258 with 144 hits, 37 home runs, 98 RBIs and 88 runs in 148 games.

It’s also worth noting that the Giants will pay Devers over $23 million next season (h/t Spotrac).

While he will be paid $23 million for the calendar year, he is also set to receive a large amount of deferred payments (including for the 2027 season).

Spotrac wrote (via X) on June 15, 2025: “The SF #Giants will assume all of Rafael Devers remaining contract: Remaining: 8 1/2 years, $254M 2025: $15.6M ($4.2M deferred) 2026: $27.5M ($7.5M deferred) 2027: $31M ($7.5M deferred) 2028: $31M ($7.5M deferred) 2029: $31M ($7.5M deferred) 2030: $31M ($7.5M deferred) 2031: $29M ($7.5M deferred) 2032: $29M ($7.5M deferred) 2033: $29M ($7.5M deferred) Devers will also secure a $2M trade bonus per the move.”

Devers had been acquired in a trade (via the Boston Red Sox).

MLB.com wrote (on June 15, 2025): “Boston Red Sox traded DH Rafael Devers to San Francisco Giants for LHP Kyle Harrison, RHP Jordan Hicks, RHP Jose Bello and RF James Tibbs III.”

Looking At Devers

Devers had spent the first 8.5 seasons of his career in Boston.

He is a three-time All-Star (and helped the franchise win the 2018 World Series title).

Looking At The Giants