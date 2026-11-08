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San Francisco Giants Will Pay 30-Year-Old Over $23 Million Next Season

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 25: Luis Arraez #1 and manager Tony Vitello of the San Francisco Giants look on against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning on Opening Day at Oracle Park on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants came into the 2026 season with a high-profile roster led by a lot of notable players.

That said, injuries (and trades) helped contribute to them being among the worst teams in all of baseball.

Giants Will Pay 30-Year-Old Over $23 Million Next Season

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at Citi Field on September 04, 2026 in New York City.

Their most notable player is currently Rafael Devers.

He finished the 2026 season batting .258 with 144 hits, 37 home runs, 98 RBIs and 88 runs in 148 games.

It’s also worth noting that the Giants will pay Devers over $23 million next season (h/t Spotrac).

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants hits a two-run RBI double against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the bottom of the fourth inning at Oracle Park on May 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

While he will be paid $23 million for the calendar year, he is also set to receive a large amount of deferred payments (including for the 2027 season).

Spotrac wrote (via X) on June 15, 2025: “The SF #Giants will assume all of Rafael Devers remaining contract: Remaining: 8 1/2 years, $254M 2025: $15.6M ($4.2M deferred) 2026: $27.5M ($7.5M deferred) 2027: $31M ($7.5M deferred) 2028: $31M ($7.5M deferred) 2029: $31M ($7.5M deferred) 2030: $31M ($7.5M deferred) 2031: $29M ($7.5M deferred) 2032: $29M ($7.5M deferred) 2033: $29M ($7.5M deferred) Devers will also secure a $2M trade bonus per the move.”

Devers had been acquired in a trade (via the Boston Red Sox).

MLB.com wrote (on June 15, 2025): “Boston Red Sox traded DH Rafael Devers to San Francisco Giants for LHP Kyle Harrison, RHP Jordan Hicks, RHP Jose Bello and RF James Tibbs III.”

Looking At Devers

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 18, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Devers had spent the first 8.5 seasons of his career in Boston.

He is a three-time All-Star (and helped the franchise win the 2018 World Series title).

Looking At The Giants

GettyTony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after being ejected during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 22, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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San Francisco Giants Will Pay 30-Year-Old Over $23 Million Next Season

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