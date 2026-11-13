Tarik Skubal Floated as Potential Fit for ‘Mystery’ NL West Team

The San Francisco Giants had pretty everything go wrong for them in 2026. Despite making some intriguing free agent signings, they went on to lose 97 games, finish in fourth place in the National League West and miss the postseason for the fifth consecutive year. They might need to rebuild at some point, but they can also spend some money to improve their roster.

Starting pitching was a weakness for San Francisco, and out on the free agent market, Tarik Skubal remains unsigned. The popular consensus is that he will ultimately sign with the New York Mets, but Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed several teams that could end up being “mystery teams” in the sweepstakes. The Giants were among them.

“There is a clear need for another frontline starter alongside Logan Webb, and the Giants have enough money tied up in veteran bats that they should be in win-now mode even after a 97-loss season,” Reuter writes.

San Francisco Giants Named ‘Mystery Team’ for Tarik Skubal

Skubal missed time due to an elbow injury before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline. He came back quickly and ultimately finished the year 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA in 26 starts. Until being unseated by Cam Schlittler, he had won back-to-back American League Cy Young awards.

The Giants need something to shake things up a bit and get them back on track. They haven’t finished above .500 since 2021 and have yet to make the postseason since then. Even after the Dodgers were swept in the National League Championship Series and failed to three-peat, the Giants are still miles behind them, and it’s going to take a big offseason to get them anywhere close to challenging them.

It might take more than that in truth, but signing Skubal would be a good start for a team that lost 97 games in 2026. Manager Tony Vitello doesn’t have a lot to work with, but Buster Posey and the Giants have to start somewhere. Oracle Park is very pitcher-friendly and could benefit somebody like Skubal. Joining the Giants would also allow Skubal to stay in the NL West.

It might be hard to land him on a long-term deal, so San Francisco could potentially try to give him a shorter-term contract with more money to make something work.

The Giants do have a lot of money invested in their roster, so it wouldn’t be out of character for them to spend on Skubal.

Will Tarik Skubal Want to Go to San Francisco?

There is of course the question of whether Skubal will want to go to the Giants. If they offer him the right contract, it’s possible, but the Giants aren’t exactly in the best position, so he may prefer to go to another team that has a better chance of winning in 2027 and beyond.

It’s going to take a lot of work to get the Giants up to speed, so it’s very possible that he will not be interested in joining them, even if they offer him the best deal.