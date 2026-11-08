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8-Year San Francisco Giants Player Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 20: Austin Slater #53 of the San Francisco Giants crosses second base after hitting a three-run homer in the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park on June 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants had come into the 2026 season with a very talented roster.

That said, they struggled under first-year manager Tony Vitello.

The Giants also made a lot of trades (and dealt with injuries).

8-Year San Francisco Giants Player Becomes Free Agent

GettyAustin Slater #13 of the San Francisco Giants at bat against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on September 06, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

This week, a former Giants player became a free agent.

Austin Slater will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RF Austin Slater elected free agency.”

GettyAustin Slater #20 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts after stealing second during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Slater had most recently spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays during the 2026 season.

He also had stops with the New York Mets and Miami Marlins earlier in the year.

The 33-year-old finished the regular season batting .231 with 15 hits, three RBIs, six runs and four stolen bases in 28 games.

Looking At Slater’s Time In San Francisco

GettyAustin Slater #13 of the San Francisco Giants points to the sky as he crosses home plate after he hit a lead off home run in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Oracle Park on September 02, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

Slater was picked in the 8th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 7.5 seasons of his career with the Giants.

In 2021, Slater hit 12 home runs with 32 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 129 games.

Looking At Slater’s Other Stops

GettyAustin Slater #29 of the New York Yankees bats against the Tampa Bay Rays during their game at Yankee Stadium on July 31, 2025 in New York City.

Slater has also had stops with the Chicago White Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds and New York Yankees over 10 total MLB seasons.

It will be interesting to see where the veteran lands ahead of the 2027 season.

Looking At The SF Giants Right Now

GettyRafael Devers #16 of the San Francisco Giants rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at Citi Field on September 04, 2026 in New York City.

The Giants finished the 2026 season as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 65-97 record in 162 games.

They last made the MLB playoffs during the 2021 season.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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