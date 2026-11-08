8-Year San Francisco Giants Player Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The San Francisco Giants had come into the 2026 season with a very talented roster.

That said, they struggled under first-year manager Tony Vitello.

The Giants also made a lot of trades (and dealt with injuries).

8-Year San Francisco Giants Player Becomes Free Agent

This week, a former Giants player became a free agent.

Austin Slater will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RF Austin Slater elected free agency.”

Slater had most recently spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays during the 2026 season.

He also had stops with the New York Mets and Miami Marlins earlier in the year.

The 33-year-old finished the regular season batting .231 with 15 hits, three RBIs, six runs and four stolen bases in 28 games.

Looking At Slater’s Time In San Francisco

Slater was picked in the 8th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 7.5 seasons of his career with the Giants.

In 2021, Slater hit 12 home runs with 32 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 129 games.

Looking At Slater’s Other Stops

Slater has also had stops with the Chicago White Sox, Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds and New York Yankees over 10 total MLB seasons.

It will be interesting to see where the veteran lands ahead of the 2027 season.

Looking At The SF Giants Right Now

The Giants finished the 2026 season as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 65-97 record in 162 games.

They last made the MLB playoffs during the 2021 season.