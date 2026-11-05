$300 Million Giants Star Earns MLB Award Nom Amid Trade Links

Veteran San Francisco Giants slugger Rafael Devers has officially earned an impressive award nomination. Major League Baseball revealed its list of Silver Slugger finalists for 2026, and the All-Star infielder was included. He was the Giants‘ lone nomination and was named in the National League first base category. The winner will be announced at a later date.

Devers will compete for the Silver Slugger trophy against Jake Bauers, Alec Burleson, and Matt Olson. Despite being widely criticized, the San Francisco star put together a solid campaign this year. As a full-time first baseman, he recorded 37 home runs, 88 runs, and 98 RBIs in 148 games. When comparing the quartet, the Giants star led the group in slugging percentage and OPS+ this season.

The San Francisco Giants previously acquired Devers from the Boston Red Sox in 2025. The deal came just 17 months after the slugger signed a 10-year, $313.5 million contract with Boston. As a result, the Giants have to pay the infielder around $30 million per season over the next seven years. This is, of course, assuming the team does not trade the power hitter first.

San Francisco has been linked to trading away Devers for months now. This is also not expected to change anytime soon. In fact, The Athletic’s Jim Bowden recently claimed that he expects the Giants “to listen to trade proposals” for the star throughout the offseason. The former exec made the claim due to the team’s desperate need for pitching.

San Francisco Giants Linked to Rafael Devers Trade Despite 2026 Success

Bowden, however, is not the only reporter linking Devers with a move away from the San Francisco Giants. Bleacher Report’s Zachary Rymer also recently hinted that top exec Buster Posey could look to offload the slugger. According to the reporter, San Francisco’s top trade assets are its “bad contracts.” Rymer included the Silver Slugger finalist in this group, despite his successful 2026 season at the plate.

Interestingly, Rymer also recently claimed that the New York Yankees should be interested in landing Devers. In his mock trade, the Bleacher Report writer had pitchers Luis Gil and Carlos Lagrange heading to San Francisco in return. Gil is a veteran who has struggled to stay healthy since winning the American League Rookie of the Year in 2024. Lagrange, however, is New York’s third-ranked prospect.

Nevertheless, the Yankees will not be the only team to potentially register interest in acquiring Devers from the San Francisco Giants. New York also may not need another left-handed power bat, considering they were so lefty-heavy in 2026. The award domination should give Posey and Co. some leverage in negotiations, though.

Giants Could Look to Keep Star Slugger for 2027

The San Francisco Giants, however, also do not have to trade Devers this winter. The Athletic’s Grant Brisbee recently reported that Posey will be looking to add pitchers to his roster. While the team can get these players via a trade, the reporter claimed that the Giants will pursue free agents, both domestically and in the international market. He also did not specifically name the infielder as a trade candidate.

Devers’ bounce-back year in 2026 could also make Posey rethink a potential trade. After all, the veteran led the Giants in most offensive categories this past season.