Looking at New Washington Nationals LHP Reiver Sanmartín
Sanmartín, 30, posted a 4.22 ERA with 16 strikeouts and seven walks over 21 1/3 innings out of the Giants’ bullpen last season.
The southpaw pitched in parts of four seasons with the Cincinnati Reds from 2021-25.
With the Reds, Sanmartín recorded a 5.66 ERA with 73 strikeouts and 42 walks over 84 1/3 innings.
The Giants designated Sanmartín for assignment on Monday.
Sanmartín relies on four pitches:
Low-90s sinker (37.1%)
Mid-80s changeup (27.8%)
Low-80s slider (27%)
Low-90s four-seamer (8.1%)
Looking at New San Francisco Giants RHP Robert Cranz
The Nationals selected Cranz in the seventh round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State University.
The 23-year-old right-hander reached Double-A and Triple-A for the first time in his career in 2026.
Cranz posted a 5.17 ERA with 76 strikeouts and 32 walks over 54 innings between three minor-league levels last season.
In three minor-league seasons, Cranz has recorded a 3.67 ERA with 128 strikeouts and 50 walks in 95 2/3 innings.
Cranz throws a cutter that ranges from the mid-80s to the high-90s. His four-seamer averages in the mid-90s.
While Cranz mainly throws his cutter and fastball, he occasionally mixes in a changeup and a slider.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
MLB TRADE: San Francisco Giants Send 5-Year MLB Player to Washington Nationals