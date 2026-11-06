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MLB TRADE: San Francisco Giants Send 5-Year MLB Player to Washington Nationals

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The San Francisco Giants are trading left-handed reliever Reiver Sanmartín to the Washington Nationals, according to The Athletic’s Spencer Nusbaum.

The Giants are receiving right-handed relief prospect Robert Cranz in the deal.

San Francisco Giants Trade Reiver Sanmartín to Washington Nationals For Robert Cranz

St. Louis Cardinals v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 07: Reiver Sanmartin #48 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park on September 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Nusbaum wrote on X:

“The Washington Nationals are trading relief prospect Robert Cranz to the San Francisco Giants for lefty reliever Reiver Sanmartín, per source.”

“The Giants designated Sanmartín for assignment this week. Lower slot lefty who got a lot of grounders. The Nats helped Cranz develop nasty stuff, though the leap to AAA didn’t go as expected.”

Looking at New Washington Nationals LHP Reiver Sanmartín

San Francisco Giants v St. Louis Cardinals
GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 14: Reiver Sanmartin #48 of the San Francisco Giants leaves the game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium on September 14, 2026 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Sanmartín, 30, posted a 4.22 ERA with 16 strikeouts and seven walks over 21 1/3 innings out of the Giants’ bullpen last season.

The southpaw pitched in parts of four seasons with the Cincinnati Reds from 2021-25.

Chicago Cubs v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 13: Reiver Sanmartin #48 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Chicago Cubs in the top of the fourth inning at Oracle Park on June 13, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

With the Reds, Sanmartín recorded a 5.66 ERA with 73 strikeouts and 42 walks over 84 1/3 innings.

The Giants designated Sanmartín for assignment on Monday.

San Francisco Giants v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 31: Reiver Sanmartin #48 of the San Francisco Giants pitches during the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on August 31, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Sanmartín relies on four pitches:

  • Low-90s sinker (37.1%)
  • Mid-80s changeup (27.8%)
  • Low-80s slider (27%)
  • Low-90s four-seamer (8.1%)

Looking at New San Francisco Giants RHP Robert Cranz

Milwaukee Brewers v San Francisco Giants
GettySCOTTSDALE, AZ – MARCH 11: A San Francisco Giants hat sits in a bucket of baseballs during a Cactus League game between the Giants and the Milwaukee Brewers at Scottsdale Stadium on March 11, 2015 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

The Nationals selected Cranz in the seventh round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State University.

The 23-year-old right-hander reached Double-A and Triple-A for the first time in his career in 2026.

Cranz posted a 5.17 ERA with 76 strikeouts and 32 walks over 54 innings between three minor-league levels last season.

Detail of a San Francisco Giants hat and glove
GettyMIAMI – OCTOBER 3: Detail of a San Francisco Giants hat and glove during the National League Division Series against the Florida Marlins at Pro Player Stadium on October 3, 2003 in Miami, Florida. The Marlins defeated the Giants 4-3. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images)

In three minor-league seasons, Cranz has recorded a 3.67 ERA with 128 strikeouts and 50 walks in 95 2/3 innings.

Cranz throws a cutter that ranges from the mid-80s to the high-90s. His four-seamer averages in the mid-90s.

While Cranz mainly throws his cutter and fastball, he occasionally mixes in a changeup and a slider.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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MLB TRADE: San Francisco Giants Send 5-Year MLB Player to Washington Nationals

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