San Francisco Giants Cut Former Player Who Had 191 Hits This Season

The San Francisco Giants did not make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They had their season come to an end when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 5-1 last Sunday.

San Francisco Giants Cut Former Player Who Had 191 Hits

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a former member of the Giants‘ organization had a huge season.

Otto López (now with the Miami Marlins) led the MLB with 191 hits.

MLB wrote: “DYK: Otto Lopez led the Major Leagues in hits this season with 191. He is the fourth Dominican-born player to lead MLB outright in hits in a full season. The others are Felipe Alou in 1966, Matty Alou in 1969, and Alfonso Soriano in 2002.”

Looking At López’s Time With The Giants

López had spent the first two years of his career with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He was then traded to the Giants during the middle of the 2024 season.

MLB.com wrote (on February 13, 2024): “Toronto Blue Jays traded SS Otto Lopez to San Francisco Giants for cash.”

However, López never appeared in a game for the Giants at the MLB level.

He was claimed off waivers by the Marlins (after being designated for assignment).

MLB.com wrote (on April 4, 2024): “Miami Marlins claimed SS Otto Lopez off waivers from San Francisco Giants.”

López In Miami

López has been with the Marlins for three seasons.

After a solid year in 2025, he broke out this past year.

The 2026 All-Star finished the regular season batting .305 with 191 hits, 11 home runs, 71 RBIs, 94 runs and 34 stolen bases in 157 games.

It’s fair to think the Giants probably wish they had held on to López longer.

Looking At The Giants

The Giants finished the regular season as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 65-97 record.

They last made the MLB playoffs during the 2021 season.