Ex-San Francisco Giants Star Retired With Over $145 Million In Career Earnings

The San Francisco Giants are currently home for the offseason.

Despite being one of the big market teams in the MLB, they have now missed the MLB playoffs for the fifth straight year.

Ex-San Francisco Giants Star Retired With Over $145 Million

With their season over, it’s worth taking a look at Evan Longoria.

The former Giants star retired from baseball during the middle of the 2025 season.

MLB wrote (on May 12, 2025) via Instagram: “Evan Longoria has retired after 16 seasons, three All-Star selections, three Gold Gloves, a Silver Slugger Award, and 2008 AL Rookie of the Year honors. The team will sign Longoria to a ceremonial one-day contract on June 7, allowing the former third baseman to retire with the Tampa Bay Rays.”

It’s also worth noting that Longoria made a lot of money over his career.

He called it quits with over $145 million in career earnings (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Longoria’s Time With San Francisco

Longoria spent five seasons of his career in San Francisco (he had been acquired in 2017).

In 2019, he batted .254 with 20 home runs and 69 RBIs in 129 games.

MLB.com wrote (on December 20, 2017): “Tampa Bay Rays traded 3B Evan Longoria and cash to San Francisco Giants for SS Christian Arroyo, LF Denard Span, LHP Matt Krook and RHP Stephen Woods.”

The Giants and Longoria parted ways before the 2023 season.

He spent his final year (2023) with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Looking At Longoria’s Incredible Tampa Bay Run

Longoria was picked in the 1st round of the 2006 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Rays.

The 41-year-old made the All-Star Game in each of his first three seasons at the MLB level (and helped the franchise reach the 2008 World Series).