Ex-Giants Star Delivers Surprise Playoff Hero Moment in ALCS

Patrick Bailey was one of the most reliable members of the San Francisco Giants during his tenure there.

He also showed an incredible flair for the dramatic. Bailey delivered both a walk-off grand slam and a walk-off inside-the-park home run during the 2025 season.

Bailey no longer plays for the Giants, though. He’s a member of the Cleveland Guardians.

The Giants traded Bailey to Cleveland earlier this season for the big lefty pitcher Matt “Tugboat” Wilkinson. It was a look toward the future for San Francisco, which also felt it had enough catching depth to reallocate resources like this.

Bailey, most known for his pitch-receiving abilities, sure made the Guardians glad they had him on Monday night.

Patrick Bailey’s Playoff Hero Moment

The Guardians trailed the Tampa Bay Rays for the first half of Monday’s ALCS Game 1, a 2-0 deficit that they weren’t certain to chip into.

But when Chase DeLauter sliced the margin in half with a solo home run, there sure seemed to be some life.

Bailey then stepped in to lead off the top of the seventh. The switch-hitter was batting from the left side.

And when he got an immediate fastball down the middle, Bailey unloaded.

It was pretty much a no-doubter, landing 436 feet from home plate, well out of Tropicana Field to right-center.

Bailey trotted around the bases and was mobbed by his teammates. The game was tied 2-2.

And by the end, the Guardians had won 7-3 to take a 1-0 lead in the ALCS. It certainly wasn’t a result that was a given, and Bailey’s homer may have been the key momentum swing right at the time Cleveland needed it.

Trade Irony

Of course the irony from the Giants’ perspective is that Bailey was a winning player for them, but they weren’t winning with him this season.

That’s why they traded him. They hoped he’d land on his feet and that somehow the move would also help San Francisco improve for the future.

But trades like that are tricky from an optics perspective. Later in the same season that the Giants traded Bailey away, he’s shining in the postseason while the Giants sit at home.

Bailey has been reliable defensively for Cleveland, and now he’s got a heroic home run to go with it.

The Giants know that Bailey has that clutch gene, but all they could do Monday night was watch from home as a guy who was their teammate at the beginning of the season found a way to be the hero for a different team.