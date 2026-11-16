Giants Legend Pablo Sandoval Gets Career News After Retirement Announcement

Pablo Sandoval’s name will always conjure fond memories in the Bay Area.

There have been more accomplished players for the San Francisco Giants, but it’s hard to think of many guys who will have more of a legendary legacy than Sandoval.

It’s that legacy that will be on display once more in the days and weeks ahead, as Sandoval was one of 14 newcomers named to the voting ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The nominated newbies were announced on Monday, and while most won’t get into the Hall of Fame, it’s a notable feat just to be a candidate — most players who appear in MLB never even get that honor.

Sandoval is joined as a nominee by Buster Posey, whose Hall of Fame case is much stronger than Sandoval’s.

But let’s appreciate Sandoval for a second. The timing on this is fascinating, because Sandoval just announced his retirement from baseball — but since he hadn’t played in MLB in five years, he was eligible for voting this year anyway.

Pablo Sandoval Hall of Fame News

Sandoval learned Monday that he’s on the Hall of Fame ballot, which gave everyone a chance to remember his Hall of Fame-level moments.

He hit three home runs in Game 1 of the 2012 World Series, including two off Justin Verlander.

He was a clutch performer throughout San Francisco’s dynastic run in the 2010s.

The Athletic’s Tyler Kepner wrote a bit of an ode to Sandoval on Monday, and this is part of what he wrote:

When you hit three home runs in a World Series game — matching a record held by Babe Ruth, Reggie Jackson and Albert Pujols — that’s what people will remember about you. Pablo Sandoval did it for the San Francisco Giants in the 2012 opener, with two of the homers off the Detroit Tigers’ Justin Verlander. Of the five names in that paragraph, Sandoval is the only one who won’t have a plaque in Cooperstown. But the Kung-Fu Panda forged a memorable legacy with the Giants, paid for mostly by the Boston Red Sox, who gave him a $95 million contract (more than 80 percent of his career earnings) to bring his act to an unforgiving market where he had banked no goodwill. Halfway through that five-year deal, for a pro-rated minimum salary, Sandoval was back where he belonged, by McCovey Cove, where the fans always wrapped his 5-foot-10, 268-pound frame in a warm embrace. Sandoval and Buster Posey were the only Giants position players to appear in all three World Series in the 2010s. And while Sandoval played in just one game against the Texas Rangers in 2010, he followed up his 2012 MVP performance with stealth dominance in the Madison Bumgarner Series of 2014. Sandoval had multiple hits in all of the Giants’ victories against the Royals that fall, going 10-for-17. Add that to his 8-for-16 effort in 2012, and Sandoval hit .545 in eight World Series wins.

They’ll never forget Sandoval in San Francisco.

Will Pablo Sandoval Get in the Hall of Fame?

Sandoval didn’t play long enough or well enough over the length of his career to earn a spot in Cooperstown.

It’ll be tough for him even to get the 5% of the vote needed to remain on the ballot for another year.

But at his peak — and in the World Series, Sandoval seemed to find his peak — there were few more fearsome hitters in the history of baseball than Sandoval.