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TRADE: MLB World Reacts To San Francisco Giants Deal With Brewers

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: Ryan Walker #74 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park on May 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants are coming off a tough season.

They came into the year with a high-profile roster, but failed to make the MLB playoffs in Tony Vitello’s first year as manager.

Giants And Brewers Make A Deal

GettyRyan Walker #74 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates after a 5-3 victory against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 18, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

On Sunday, the Giants announced that they had made a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.

They wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants have traded RHP Ryan Walker to the Milwaukee Brewers for minor-league RHPs Blake Holub and Gavin Perry.”

Social Media Reacts

GettyRyan Walker #74 and Patrick Bailey #14 of the San Francisco Giants celebrate a 6-3 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 23, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Alex Pavlovic: “The Giants traded Ryan Walker to Milwaukee for minor league right-handers Blake Holub and Gavin Perry. Walker is arb-eligible and was no longer in the bullpen plans.”

Jeff Young: “Can’t say there is any downside to trading Ryan Walker. The Brewers might figure something out with him, but the Giants had exhausted him as a reliable option. Given that he was due for a raise, it was either trade him now or cut him for nothing in a few days.”

@pitchprofiler: “Milwaukee is going to clean up the shapes on Ryan Walker’s Sweeper and Sinker, give him a Cutter and turn him into a 7th inning demon.”

GettyRyan Walker #74 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the top of the six inning at Oracle Park on May 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

@ChiSoxFanMike: “They will turn Walker into the best closer in baseball next year”

@hankschulman: “If the team that just won the World Series behind a historically good bullpen trades for a reliever, you can trust that its staff believes he’s fixable.”

@drivelinekyle: “Pretty strong feeling this will be a bad trade. Small chance of it being catastrophic. Very difficult for this trade to go well – the main problem. Not sure what type of process would lead SFG to think this deal is justifiable from a risk-adjusted point of view.”

Looking At Walker

Walker was picked in the 31st round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four years of his career with the Giants.

This past season, Walker went 0-1 with a 7.16 ERA in 33 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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TRADE: MLB World Reacts To San Francisco Giants Deal With Brewers

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