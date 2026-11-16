TRADE: MLB World Reacts To San Francisco Giants Deal With Brewers

The San Francisco Giants are coming off a tough season.

They came into the year with a high-profile roster, but failed to make the MLB playoffs in Tony Vitello’s first year as manager.

Giants And Brewers Make A Deal

On Sunday, the Giants announced that they had made a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.

They wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants have traded RHP Ryan Walker to the Milwaukee Brewers for minor-league RHPs Blake Holub and Gavin Perry.”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

Alex Pavlovic: “The Giants traded Ryan Walker to Milwaukee for minor league right-handers Blake Holub and Gavin Perry. Walker is arb-eligible and was no longer in the bullpen plans.”

Jeff Young: “Can’t say there is any downside to trading Ryan Walker. The Brewers might figure something out with him, but the Giants had exhausted him as a reliable option. Given that he was due for a raise, it was either trade him now or cut him for nothing in a few days.”

@pitchprofiler: “Milwaukee is going to clean up the shapes on Ryan Walker’s Sweeper and Sinker, give him a Cutter and turn him into a 7th inning demon.”

@ChiSoxFanMike: “They will turn Walker into the best closer in baseball next year”

@hankschulman: “If the team that just won the World Series behind a historically good bullpen trades for a reliever, you can trust that its staff believes he’s fixable.”

@drivelinekyle: “Pretty strong feeling this will be a bad trade. Small chance of it being catastrophic. Very difficult for this trade to go well – the main problem. Not sure what type of process would lead SFG to think this deal is justifiable from a risk-adjusted point of view.”

Looking At Walker

Walker was picked in the 31st round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four years of his career with the Giants.

This past season, Walker went 0-1 with a 7.16 ERA in 33 games.