Giants’ Legend Catcher Makes Hall Of Fame Ballot For First Time

Former San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey will be on the 2027 Hall of Fame Ballot for the first time, the National Baseball Hall of Fame released today. Posey, now 39, has been retired from Major League Baseball since 2022. His last season was in 2021, and he played 12 seasons in the major leagues (2009-2021), all with the San Francisco Giants.

In those 12 big-league seasons, Posey posted a lifetime batting average of .302 with 1,500 hits, 158 home runs, 729 RBIs, a .372 OBP, and a .832 OPS. Posey is a seven-time All-Star, 2010 NL Rookie Of The Year, 2012 NL MVP, five-time Silver Slugger, one Gold Glove, one batting title, and three World Series Championships (2010, 2012, 2014). There’s no doubt Posey is a future Hall of Famer, but the central debate now is: Is he a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2027?

Argument For Or Against Posey On This Years Ballot

Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic brings up some interesting points in this debate today in his most recent article on Buster Posey, stating that with Posey’s 1,500 career hits, a player with such total hits elected would be the “fewest since Ralph Kiner was elected in 1975 with 1,451 career hits,” Baggarly stated. However, Baggarly also notes there’s an argument to be made when looking at Posey’s overall resume, “including his lifetime “.302 average and the impact he had on the Giants starting staff with Matt Cain, Tim Lincecum, and Madison Bumgarner en route to three titles in five years”, says Baggarly.

Baggarly also points out that Posey has “caught 56 games in the postseason, and that 13 of them were shutouts, leading all catchers in such category in MLB history,” Baggarly says. He adds that the catchers behind Posey include “Yadier Molina with eight and Yogi Berra with seven,” Baggarly said. Although Posey’s career was possibly slightly shorter than one expected, that was a personal decision. It also helps Posey’s case that his last season in 2021 was relatively strong.

In 113 games in his final season (2021), Posey accumulated a 3.6 WAR (Wins Above Replacement) with a .304/.390/. 499 slash line, 18 home runs, 56 RBI’s, and a .889 OPS. Posey was not only known as a good catcher behind the plate as it relates to working with a pitching staff and his game-calling plus defense, but Posey was consistently a good all-around hitter during his career.

Posey Currently Running Giants Front Office

Posey is currently the President of Baseball Operations with the San Francisco Giants, a position he was hired to serve in at the end of the 2024 season. The Giants, in his first two years at the helm of this role, went 81-81 in 2025, and in 2026 they finished with a 65-97 record and in 4th place in the NL West after naming Tony Vitello, a former head college coach at the University of Tennessee, as the team’s next manager.

But in the baseball conversation surrounding Posey’s career, it will be an interesting topic of debate as one weighs his personal accolades and career numbers. It will also include his impact on the pitching staff and the Giants’ dynasty run in the mid-2010s, which not only defines Posey’s legacy but also raises the question of whether he will be enshrined among the greats in Cooperstown as a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2027.