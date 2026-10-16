Ex-San Francisco Giants Pitcher Headed to World Series With Brewers

The San Francisco Giants had a disappointing season after posting a 65-97 record. They had the second-worst record in the National League.

The Milwaukee Brewers, on the other hand, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series.

The Brewers beat the Dodgers 6-4 in Game 4 of the NLCS on Thursday.

Ex-Giants Pitcher Headed to World Series

Former Giants pitcher Kyle Harrison made the Brewers’ postseason roster. Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy decided to keep the left-handed pitcher despite a rocky second half of the season.

However, the Brewers did not plan to utilize Harrison as a starting pitcher. Instead, he was added to give the NLCS champs another lefty arm out of the bullpen who could provide length.

Harrison has not yet made an appearance in the postseason for the Brewers.

He last pitched 2 innings in a regular-season game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sep. 26.

How Did Kyle Harrison End Up on the Brewers?

Harrison was a key piece in the Giants’ blockbuster trade for Rafael Devers in June of the 2025 season.

The left-handed pitcher was dealt to the Boston Red Sox along with RHP Jordan Hicks, outfield prospect James Tibbs III, and pitching prospect Jose Bello.

But Harrison’s career in Boston was short-lived. He pitched only 12 innings over 3 games before the 24-year-old was dealt again.

The Red Sox traded Harrison, infielder David Hamilton, and LHP prospect Shane Drohan to the Brewers in February in exchange for infielders Caleb Durbin, Andruw Monasterio, and Anthony Seigler.

The former Giants top pitching prospect helped guide the Brewers to a 103-59 regular-season record in 2026.

Kyle Harrison Impressed in First Season With Brewers

Harrison jumped to an incredible start with the Brewers. The starting pitcher held a 7-1 record with a 1.57 ERA through his first 11 starts.

In his appearance against the Giants on June 2, Harrison pitched 5 2/3 innings, tallied 12 strikeouts, and gave up 1 earned run. The Brewers beat the Giants 8-3.

However, Harrison struggled and dealt with left forearm tightness in the latter half of the season in Milwaukee.

The left-handed pitcher finished the regular season with an 11-5 record and 4.20 ERA.

Looking Back at Kyle Harrison’s Career With the Giants

Harrison was one of the best Giants pitching prospects in the organization before he made his MLB debut in 2023.

The starting pitcher made 7 starts and posted a 4.15 ERA in his rookie year.

Harrison then posted a 0.7 WAR season in 2024, making 24 starts and posting a 4.56 ERA. He had a 7-7 record.

The lefty appeared in 11 games for the Giants in 2025 before being traded to the Red Sox.