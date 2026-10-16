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Ex-San Francisco Giants Pitcher Headed to World Series With Brewers

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Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 31: Kyle Harrison #52 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch during the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 31, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants had a disappointing season after posting a 65-97 record. They had the second-worst record in the National League.

The Milwaukee Brewers, on the other hand, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the best-of-seven National League Championship Series.

The Brewers beat the Dodgers 6-4 in Game 4 of the NLCS on Thursday.

Ex-Giants Pitcher Headed to World Series

Former Giants pitcher Kyle Harrison made the Brewers’ postseason roster. Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy decided to keep the left-handed pitcher despite a rocky second half of the season.

However, the Brewers did not plan to utilize Harrison as a starting pitcher. Instead, he was added to give the NLCS champs another lefty arm out of the bullpen who could provide length.

Harrison has not yet made an appearance in the postseason for the Brewers.

He last pitched 2 innings in a regular-season game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sep. 26.

Milwaukee Brewers v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 17: Kyle Harrison #52 of the Milwaukee Brewers reacts after hitting Brandon Lowe #5 of the Pittsburgh Pirates (not pictured) with a pitch in the second inning during the game at PNC Park on September 17, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

How Did Kyle Harrison End Up on the Brewers?

Harrison was a key piece in the Giants’ blockbuster trade for Rafael Devers in June of the 2025 season.

The left-handed pitcher was dealt to the Boston Red Sox along with RHP Jordan Hicks, outfield prospect James Tibbs III, and pitching prospect Jose Bello.

But Harrison’s career in Boston was short-lived. He pitched only 12 innings over 3 games before the 24-year-old was dealt again.

The Red Sox traded Harrison, infielder David Hamilton, and LHP prospect Shane Drohan to the Brewers in February in exchange for infielders Caleb Durbin, Andruw Monasterio, and Anthony Seigler.

The former Giants top pitching prospect helped guide the Brewers to a 103-59 regular-season record in 2026.

Milwaukee Brewers v Pittsburgh Pirates
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 17: Kyle Harrison #52 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches in the second inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on September 17, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Kyle Harrison Impressed in First Season With Brewers

Harrison jumped to an incredible start with the Brewers. The starting pitcher held a 7-1 record with a 1.57 ERA through his first 11 starts.

In his appearance against the Giants on June 2, Harrison pitched 5 2/3 innings, tallied 12 strikeouts, and gave up 1 earned run. The Brewers beat the Giants 8-3.

However, Harrison struggled and dealt with left forearm tightness in the latter half of the season in Milwaukee.

The left-handed pitcher finished the regular season with an 11-5 record and 4.20 ERA.

Kyle Harrison Giants Red Sox
GettyFormer San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Kyle Harrison.

Looking Back at Kyle Harrison’s Career With the Giants

Harrison was one of the best Giants pitching prospects in the organization before he made his MLB debut in 2023.

The starting pitcher made 7 starts and posted a 4.15 ERA in his rookie year.

Harrison then posted a 0.7 WAR season in 2024, making 24 starts and posting a 4.56 ERA. He had a 7-7 record.

The lefty appeared in 11 games for the Giants in 2025 before being traded to the Red Sox.

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

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Ex-San Francisco Giants Pitcher Headed to World Series With Brewers

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