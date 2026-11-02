Former San Francisco Giants Pitcher Claimed By Reds

The San Francisco Giants have roster decisions to make as they must trim their 40-man roster to 40.

Monday, Nov. 2 is the deadline for the Giants to do so, according to Justice delos Santos of the Mercury News. The Giants currently have 49 players in the mix.

San Francisco will look to bounce back after finishing the 2026 season with a disappointing 65-97 record.

Former Giants Pitcher Claimed By Reds

Ex-Giants right-handed pitcher Duncan Davitt was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

The Reds announced: “The #Reds today claimed off waivers RHP Duncan Davitt from the Giants and RHP Paxton Schultz from the Nationals.”

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area addressed the roster move.

“Davitt is one of several late-season additions who will be let go as the Giants get all of their injured players back on the roster. They’re about halfway through the cuts they had to make before this afternoon’s deadline,” Pavlovic wrote on X.

Looking at Duncan Davitt

Davitt only appeared in 4 games for the Giants this season. He pitched 6 innings, giving up 8 hits and 6 earned runs.

The right-hander had an even 9.00 ERA with San Francisco.

In addition, the 27-year-old appeared in 2 games for the Chicago White Sox in 2026. He allowed 2 hits and an earned run in 2 innings.

Latest Giants Roster Moves

The Giants announced Sunday night that they traded infielder Nate Furman to the Washington Nationals in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Tony Neubeck.

The Giants announced (on Nov. 1): “The #SFGiants and Nationals completed a trade today with LHP Tony Neubeck joining the Giants organization in exchange for IF Nate Furman.”

San Francisco also announced on Oct. 30 that catcher Andrew Knizner cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento.

The Giants’ biggest roster decision day came on Oct. 29, when they announced moves involving 5 players.

The ballclub outrighted left-handed pitcher Matt Gage, infielder Osleivis Basabe, and right-handed pitcher Jason Foley to Triple-A Sacramento after they cleared waivers.

In addition, the Seattle Mariners claimed 3-year outfielder Grant McCray off waivers, and the Nationals claimed right-handed pitcher Braxton Roxby off waivers.