5-Year San Francisco Giants Player Immediately Becomes Free Agent Following Loss

Last month, the Houston Astros got swept in the Wild Card Series by the Chicago White Sox.

The Astros lost the final game by a score of 7-3.

ESPN’s SportsCenter wrote (on September 30): “The Houston Astros are the first team eliminated from the MLB postseason after being swept by the White Sox.”

5-Year Giants Player Becomes Free Agent

Now that their season is over, former San Francisco Giants player LaMonte Wade Jr. will become a free agent.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

The 32-year-old batted .205 with 26 hits, four home runs, 19 RBIs and 18 runs in 56 games for Houston.

Looking At Wade Jr.’s Time With San Francisco

Wade Jr. had the longest tenure of his MLB career with the Giants (4.5 seasons).

In 2021, he batted .253 with 18 home runs and 56 RBIs.

The Giants traded Wade Jr. to the Los Angeles Angels in 2025.

MLB.com wrote (on June 8, 2025): “San Francisco Giants traded 1B LaMonte Wade Jr. and cash to Los Angeles Angels for Player To Be Named Later.”

In addition to the Astros, Giants and Angels, Wade Jr. has also spent time with the Minnesota Twins over eight total seasons at the MLB level.

He is batting .233 with 407 hits, 59 home runs, 204 RBIs, 240 runs and 13 stolen bases in 616 career games.

It will be interesting to see if he gets signed by another team before the start of the 2027 season.

Looking At The Giants