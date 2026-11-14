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San Francisco Giants Announce Signing of 23-Year-Old During MLB Offseason

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2026 MLB General Managers Meetings - Media Availability
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 10: President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey for the San Francisco Giants speaks with the media during the 2026 MLB Gerneral Managers Meetings at Aria Resort & Casino on November 10, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants re-signed 23-year-old left-handed pitcher Esmerlin Vinicio to a minor-league contract on Friday, according to MLB.com’s transactions log.

San Francisco Giants signed free agent LHP Esmerlin Vinicio to a minor league contract.”

San Francisco Giants Sign 23-Year-Old LHP Esmerlin Vinicio

2026 MLB General Managers Meetings - Media Availability
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 10: President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey for the San Francisco Giants speaks with the media during the 2026 MLB General Managers Meetings at Aria Resort & Casino on November 10, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Vinicio elected free agency on Nov. 2 before re-signing with the Giants on Friday.

Except for his recent time as a free agent, Vinicio has been with the Giants organization since signing a minor-league contract on July 2, 2019.

Milwaukee Brewers v San Francisco Giants
GettySCOTTSDALE, AZ – MARCH 11: A San Francisco Giants hat sits in a bucket of baseballs during a Cactus League game between the Giants and the Milwaukee Brewers at Scottsdale Stadium on March 11, 2015 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Vinicio reached Double-A for the first time in his career in 2026. 

Throughout his minor-league career, Vinicio has recorded a 4.43 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP with 427 strikeouts over 388 innings. He has made some starts over his career, but he was primarily a reliever over the past two seasons.

Detail of a San Francisco Giants hat and glove
GettyMIAMI – OCTOBER 3: Detail of a San Francisco Giants hat and glove during the National League Division Series against the Florida Marlins at Pro Player Stadium on October 3, 2003 in Miami, Florida. The Marlins defeated the Giants 4-3. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images)

This past season, Vinicio posted a 3.54 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP with 76 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings.

Vinicio is a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He is six feet, one inch tall.

New York Yankees v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 25: Fans walk before the game between the San Francisco Giants and the New York Yankees on Opening Day at Oracle Park on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

There will almost certainly be an MLB lockout starting on Dec. 1 when the current CBA expires. The owners want a salary cap, and the players don’t.

If the lockout extends through the regular season, MLB games will be canceled. On the bright side, Vinicio will still be able to play, as the minor-league season will occur no matter what. Players not on 40-man rosters will be eligible to play minor-league baseball if the lockout extends past spring training.

Looking at the San Francisco Giants’ 2026 Season

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 26: Jonah Cox #53 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates with Victor Bericoto #78 after scoring on a sacrifice fly ball in the bottom of the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on September 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Giants had a rough 2026 season, finishing the year with a 65-97 record. They trailed the Los Angeles Dodgers by 35 games for first place in the National League West.

The Giants went 37-44 at home and 28-53 on the road this year. They went 2-8 in their last 10 games of the season.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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San Francisco Giants Announce Signing of 23-Year-Old During MLB Offseason

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