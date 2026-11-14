San Francisco Giants Announce Signing of 23-Year-Old During MLB Offseason

The San Francisco Giants re-signed 23-year-old left-handed pitcher Esmerlin Vinicio to a minor-league contract on Friday, according to MLB.com’s transactions log.

“San Francisco Giants signed free agent LHP Esmerlin Vinicio to a minor league contract.”

San Francisco Giants Sign 23-Year-Old LHP Esmerlin Vinicio

Vinicio elected free agency on Nov. 2 before re-signing with the Giants on Friday.

Except for his recent time as a free agent, Vinicio has been with the Giants organization since signing a minor-league contract on July 2, 2019.

Vinicio reached Double-A for the first time in his career in 2026.

Throughout his minor-league career, Vinicio has recorded a 4.43 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP with 427 strikeouts over 388 innings. He has made some starts over his career, but he was primarily a reliever over the past two seasons.

This past season, Vinicio posted a 3.54 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP with 76 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings.

Vinicio is a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. He is six feet, one inch tall.

There will almost certainly be an MLB lockout starting on Dec. 1 when the current CBA expires. The owners want a salary cap, and the players don’t.

If the lockout extends through the regular season, MLB games will be canceled. On the bright side, Vinicio will still be able to play, as the minor-league season will occur no matter what. Players not on 40-man rosters will be eligible to play minor-league baseball if the lockout extends past spring training.

Looking at the San Francisco Giants’ 2026 Season

The Giants had a rough 2026 season, finishing the year with a 65-97 record. They trailed the Los Angeles Dodgers by 35 games for first place in the National League West.

The Giants went 37-44 at home and 28-53 on the road this year. They went 2-8 in their last 10 games of the season.