San Francisco Giants Part Ways With Struggling Player

After one of the worst seasons in franchise history, the San Francisco Giants are parting ways with one of their most criticized players.

The Giants announced a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, Nov. 15.

The San Francisco Giants Traded Reliever Ryan Walker to the Milwaukee Brewers

After ESPN’s Jeff Passan initially reported it, the Giants and Brewers both confirmed the trade.

The Giants are sending Walker to the Brewers. In exchange, the Giants are receiving minor-league pitchers Blake Holub and Gavin Perry.

Holub has been used almost exclusively as a reliever since he was drafted in 2021. In 2026, while pitching for the Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee’s Triple-A affiliate), Holub posted a 2.10 ERA and 1.257 WHIP in 55.2 innings, striking out 66 hitters and recording five saves.

Perry, meanwhile, was an 11th-round pick of the Brewers in 2026. In his senior season at Western Kentucky, he recorded a 3.89 ERA and 1.237 WHIP in 15 starts, striking out 83 hitters in 85.2 innings.

Walker was one of baseball’s best relievers in 2024, posting a 1.91 ERA and 0.85 WHIP. The last two seasons, however, were more of a struggle. He notched a 4.11 ERA and 1.272 WHIP in 2025 before completely bottoming out in 2026 with a 7.16 ERA and 1.806 WHIP in 2026.

The 2026 season included Walker getting optioned to the Minor Leagues more than once. And even on the occasions when he was ultimately successful, it was generally a struggle.

Giants Fans Were Pleased With the Trade

Walker’s struggles have been a source of frustration for the Giants and their fans over the last two seasons. As such, plenty of San Francisco fans were happy to see him traded.

“Got somethin for nothin,” one fan bluntly stated.

“Good riddance. Don’t even care that he’ll come into Oracle Park with a 0.71 ERA. It became real bad hoops to watch him in a Giants Uni,” one fan said.

“I don’t care if he’s good next year he’s the worst pitcher we’ve had in a while and we insisted on tossing him out there day and day out Don’t let the door hit you on the way out,” another fan added.

“A fresh start for Ryan Walker, who really needed one. And the Giants get a couple more minor league arms as they continue to rebuild their system,” Giants reporter Alex Pavlovic said on X.

Time will ultimately tell on San Francisco’s return for the trade. From Walker’s perspective, Milwaukee was probably the best possible destination for him to revive his career. And given how immense his struggles in San Francisco were, a fresh start feels like it was needed for all parties involved.