San Francisco Giants Legend ‘Throws Hat in the Ring’ To Replace Mike Krukow

After a miserable 97-loss season, the San Francisco Giants have a lot of work to do to upgrade the roster. They also need to make a significant change in the broadcast booth, replacing beloved color analyst Mike Krukow, who retired following the 2026 season.

Replacing a legend like Krukow is an unenviable task. One former Giant, however, expressed interest in taking on the role.

J. T. Snow ‘Would Love To’ Replace Mike Krukow

During a recent interview, another former Giant, J. T. Snow, was not shy about his interest in replacing Krukow in the broadcast booth.

While interviewing Snow, 95.7’s Steven Rissotto recalled a recent conversation where he asked Snow if he’d be interested in filling Krukow’s shoes.

“I said, ‘I would love to,'” Snow said. “I’ve actually thrown my hat into the ring. It’s still early in the process, but I reached out to some Giants front office people. I have a pretty decent resume.”

On the surface, the most obvious candidates to replace Krukow are former Giants Shawn Estes, Javier Lopez and Hunter Pence, who all filled in during recent seasons while Krukow called fewer games. Snow, though, also has broadcasting experience.

“I did games for the Giants when I retired. And I was young and green, and made mistakes. I also worked for the Pac-12 Network for seven years, doing college baseball as a color analyst. And I’ve worked with Duane, and I’ve worked with Dave Flemming.”

Duane, of course, is Duane Kuiper, Krukow’s longtime broadcast partner and former teammate. Snow feels that he can ease the transition, working with Kuiper for the rest of his career.

“Duane, who knows how many more years he’s gonna work,” Snow said. “I think I could be a good bridge guy with him. Then when he retires, maybe I take it to the house also. But I would love it.”

Other Possible Candidates Are Aware of Challenges in Replacing Krukow

There are few figures in Giants history as beloved as Krukow. He was an All-Star pitcher for San Francisco, winning 20 games in 1986. Following his career, he transitioned into the broadcast booth, forming a near 40-year partnership with Kuiper.

Lopez expressed that working as a broadcaster has made him better appreciate how hard the role is, and how good Krukow was at it.

“There’s a lot of things you have to process and try to keep it simple, and there are times where I want to express something, but I struggle with the words that I want to use to say that,” Lopez said, per Alex Simon, SF Gate. “With his wit, his humor and his knowledge of the game, he keeps it simple but keeps it relatable and really lets you focus on what you see. When I listen to them, it feels like you’re on a couch or you’re at a bar having a conversation.”

Another possible option is F. P. Santangelo, who was the color analyst for the Washington Nationals from 2011-2021 and has since worked occasional Giants’ broadcasts when Krukow and/or Kuiper were absent.

Like Lopez and so many others, Santangelo knows he’ll have big shoes to fill.

“Sometimes, I would text Duane in-game asking, ‘What do I say right now?’ because there’s a no-hitter going on,” Santangelo said, per Simon. “There were times this year where I was doing the postgame wrap with John and Mike and Duane just pinching myself, because they’re the Mount Rushmore for us.”