SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Buster Posey #28 and Kevin Gausman #34 of the San Francisco Giants meet in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Oracle Park on October 09, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Following the Giants, Gausman had a run with the Blue Jays for part of five seasons until a trade sent him to the Cubs earlier this year.
He helped the Blue Jays reach the 2025 World Series.
MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Toronto Blue Jays traded RHP Kevin Gausman to Chicago Cubs for CF Brett Bateman and SS Ty Southisene.”
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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Last week, the San Francisco Giants played their final game of the regular season when they hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park.The Giants lost by a score of 5-1.They did not make the 2026 MLB playoffs.Ex-San Francisco Giants All-Star Set To Become A Free AgentWith their season over, it’s worth noting that a […]
Ex-San Francisco Giants All-Star Set To Become A Free Agent This Winter