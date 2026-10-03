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Ex-San Francisco Giants All-Star Set To Become A Free Agent This Winter

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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 09: Buster Posey #28 and Kevin Gausman #34 of the San Francisco Giants meet in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Oracle Park on October 09, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Last week, the San Francisco Giants played their final game of the regular season when they hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park.

The Giants lost by a score of 5-1.

They did not make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Ex-San Francisco Giants All-Star Set To Become A Free Agent

GettyKevin Gausman #34 of the San Francisco Giants reacts in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Oracle Park on October 09, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a former Giants All-Star will be a free agent this winter.

Kevin Gausman will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

He went 9-12 with a 4.51 ERA in 32 starts for the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs this year.

Looking At Gausman’s Giants Run

GettyKevin Gausman #34 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the San Diego Padres in the sixth inning at Oracle Park on May 08, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

Gausman spent two seasons with the Giants (2020-21).

He signed with the franchise before the 2020 season.

In 2021, Gausman made the All-Star Game.

GettyKevin Gausman #34 of the San Francisco Giants speaks with Los Angeles Dodgers team photographer Jon SooHoo about film photography before game 3 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Over his time in San Francisco, he went 17-9 with a 3.00 ERA in 45 games.

Looking At Gausman’s Entire Career

GettyKevin Gausman #34 of the Toronto Blue Jays prepares to pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in game two of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Center on October 25, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

Gausman was picked in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 5.5 seasons of his career with the Baltimore Orioles.

The two-time All-Star then had stints with the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds (before the Giants).

GettyKevin Gausman #45 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning of an MLB game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at SunTrust Park on June 10, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Following the Giants, Gausman had a run with the Blue Jays for part of five seasons until a trade sent him to the Cubs earlier this year.

He helped the Blue Jays reach the 2025 World Series.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Toronto Blue Jays traded RHP Kevin Gausman to Chicago Cubs for CF Brett Bateman and SS Ty Southisene.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-San Francisco Giants All-Star Set To Become A Free Agent This Winter

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