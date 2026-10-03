Ex-San Francisco Giants All-Star Set To Become A Free Agent This Winter

Last week, the San Francisco Giants played their final game of the regular season when they hosted the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park.

The Giants lost by a score of 5-1.

They did not make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

Ex-San Francisco Giants All-Star Set To Become A Free Agent

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a former Giants All-Star will be a free agent this winter.

Kevin Gausman will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

He went 9-12 with a 4.51 ERA in 32 starts for the Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago Cubs this year.

Looking At Gausman’s Giants Run

Gausman spent two seasons with the Giants (2020-21).

He signed with the franchise before the 2020 season.

In 2021, Gausman made the All-Star Game.

Over his time in San Francisco, he went 17-9 with a 3.00 ERA in 45 games.

Looking At Gausman’s Entire Career

Gausman was picked in the 1st round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 5.5 seasons of his career with the Baltimore Orioles.

The two-time All-Star then had stints with the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds (before the Giants).

Following the Giants, Gausman had a run with the Blue Jays for part of five seasons until a trade sent him to the Cubs earlier this year.

He helped the Blue Jays reach the 2025 World Series.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Toronto Blue Jays traded RHP Kevin Gausman to Chicago Cubs for CF Brett Bateman and SS Ty Southisene.”