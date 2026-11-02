Legendary San Francisco Giants Figure Gets Hall of Fame News

The San Francisco Giants have an illustrious history in MLB, with eight World Series titles.

However, three of those championships came with legendary manager Bruce Bochy at the helm. Now, Bochy has a chance to be forever etched in history.

According to Manny Randhawa of MLB Network, Bochy was announced on Monday as one of eight names on this year’s Contemporary Baseball Era ballot for managers, executives and umpires.

A 16-member panel consisting of Hall of Fame players, Major League executives, media members and historians will consider Bochy, who must receive at least 75% of the vote to be elected. The results of the Class of 2027 ballot will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 6.

Does Former San Francisco Giants Manager Bruce Bochy Deserve a HOF Induction?

Bochy’s reputation precedes him. A former catcher, Bochy possessed the knowledge to remain in the game long after his playing career.

He would start out his managing career with the San Diego Padres, winning a pennant in his fourth season. Bochy spent 12 years with San Diego, going 951-975 from 1995 to 2006.

In 2007, he would begin his tenure with the Giants. With San Francisco, Bochy went 1052-1054 in 13 seasons. However, he would win three championships in 2010, 2012 and 2014, creating a dynasty.

Players such as Buster Posey, Pablo Sandoval, Matt Cain, Tim Lincecum, Madison Bumgarner, Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt paved the way for Bochy to win.

After the 2019 season, Bochy retired seemingly for good after a 77-85 season. However, he wasn’t done yet. He returned for the 2023 season as the Texas Rangers‘ manager, winning the World Series in his first year with the team.

While he would go .500 or below in his next two seasons, Bochy etched himself in history as one of the greatest managers ever.

With four World Series titles and 2252 wins, Bochy should be a no-brainer for a first-ballot Hall of Fame decision.

More On Bochy’s Qualifications

Bochy is sixth on the all-time wins list among managers. That alone should guarantee a spot in Cooperstown. However, the one thing that may not get him in first-ballot is his sub-.500 winning percentage.

But the four World Series titles should more than make up for that. He is one of only three managers to lead three different teams to the World Series.

Receiving 75% of the vote should be easy for Bochy.

Seven other candidates will be considered for induction this year: Sandy Alderson, Dusty Baker, Joe Maddon, Lou Piniella, Brian Sabean, Ted Turner and Bill White.

Of these candidates, Baker and Bochy are the strongest candidates, each with over 2000 wins as manager.

So, will Bochy be etched in baseball history? We will find out on Dec. 6.