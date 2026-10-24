San Francisco Giants Paid Injured 33-Year-Old $25 Million This Season

The San Francisco Giants came into the 2026 season with a very talented roster.

However, they were among the worst teams in all of baseball.

After a series of injuries (and trades), they ended the year with a completely different looking team.

San Francisco Giants Paid Injured 33-Year-Old $25 Million

One player who suffered an injury was Matt Chapman.

He has not played in a game since June 30.

The 33-year-old finished the 2026 season batting .235 with seven home runs, 42 RBIs and 35 runs in 84 games.

With his injury (and struggles), it’s worth noting that the Giants paid Chapman $25 million for the 2026 season (h/t Spotrac).

He had signed a huge extension with the Giants in 2024.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on September 5, 2024): “Third baseman Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a six-year, $151 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. It wipes out the final two years of his current deal and keeps Chapman from opting out.”

Chapman is going into his 4th season playing for the Giants.

MLB.com wrote (on September 29): “Continuing his rehab in Arizona and will be ready by Spring Training.”

Looking At Chapman’s Other Stops

Chapman was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career with the Athletics.

In 2019, Chapman made his only MLB All-Star Game.

Chapman then had a two-year run with the Toronto Blue Jays before signing with San Francisco.

Looking At The Giants

The Giants finished the 2026 season as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 65-97 record.

They last made the MLB playoffs during the 2021 season when legendary catcher Buster Posey was still on the roster.