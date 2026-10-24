Hi, Subscriber

San Francisco Giants Paid Injured 33-Year-Old $25 Million This Season

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants sitting with his wife Kristen Posey speaks at a press conference announcing his retirement from Major League Baseball at Oracle Park on November 04, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants came into the 2026 season with a very talented roster.

However, they were among the worst teams in all of baseball.

After a series of injuries (and trades), they ended the year with a completely different looking team.

San Francisco Giants Paid Injured 33-Year-Old $25 Million

GettyMatt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants stands in the dugout before their game against the New York Mets at Oracle Park on April 24, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

One player who suffered an injury was Matt Chapman.

He has not played in a game since June 30.

The 33-year-old finished the 2026 season batting .235 with seven home runs, 42 RBIs and 35 runs in 84 games.

GettyMatt Chapman #26 of the San Francisco Giants bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on June 29, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

With his injury (and struggles), it’s worth noting that the Giants paid Chapman $25 million for the 2026 season (h/t Spotrac).

He had signed a huge extension with the Giants in 2024.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on September 5, 2024): “Third baseman Matt Chapman and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a six-year, $151 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. It wipes out the final two years of his current deal and keeps Chapman from opting out.”

Chapman is going into his 4th season playing for the Giants.

MLB.com wrote (on September 29): “Continuing his rehab in Arizona and will be ready by Spring Training.”

Looking At Chapman’s Other Stops

GettyMatt Chapman #26 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates his solo home run, to take a 3-2 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium on July 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Chapman was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first five years of his career with the Athletics.

In 2019, Chapman made his only MLB All-Star Game.

GettyMarcus Stroman #6 of the Toronto Blue Jays, Matt Chapman #26 of the Oakland Athletics and Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox during the 2019 MLB All-Star Game at Progressive Field on July 09, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Chapman then had a two-year run with the Toronto Blue Jays before signing with San Francisco.

Looking At The Giants

The Giants finished the 2026 season as the fourth-place team in the National League West with a 65-97 record.

They last made the MLB playoffs during the 2021 season when legendary catcher Buster Posey was still on the roster.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

San Francisco Giants Paid Injured 33-Year-Old $25 Million This Season

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on SF Giants News

More Heavy on SF Giants News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x