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San Francisco Giants Receive Massive Randy Rodriguez News

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Colorado Rockies v San Francisco Giants
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MAY 01: Randy Rodríguez #73 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the Colorado Rockies at Oracle Park on May 01, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants posted a 65-97 record during the 2026 season. They finished with the second-worst record in the National League and did not make the playoffs.

One of the Giants’ glaring issues this season was their bullpen. After trading right-handed relievers Camilo Doval and Tyler Rogers in 2025, President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey added LHP Sam Hentges and RHP Jason Foley this offseason.

The Giants were also without All-Star closer Randy Rodriguez after the right-handed pitcher underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Giants Receive Massive Randy Rodriguez News

Rodriguez made his first pitching performance in over a year after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The 27-year-old pitched in the Arizona Fall League on Tuesday. Rodriguez threw a shutout inning and struck out his final batter.

MLB’s Arizona Fall League wrote on X: “Randy Rodriguez is BACK! 417 days later, the 2025 NL All-Star is back on the mound and hurls a clean inning. Rodriguez strikes out his final batter with a 96 MPH fastball.”

Rodriguez impressed last season with the Giants. He posted a 1.78 ERA and made the 2025 All-Star team in his second year in MLB.

The right-handed flamethrower showcased his incredible combination of control and velocity. Rodriguez recorded 67 strikeouts to 11 walks in 50 2/3 innings. He tallied 4 saves before suffering a season-ending injury.

San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 18: Randy Rodríguez #73 of the San Francisco Giants walks off the mound during a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on August 18, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Giants Bullpen Struggles During the 2026 Season

Without some of their key pieces from 2025, the Giants’ bullpen posted a 4.25 ERA. They ranked 20th across MLB in that category. In addition, the bullpen blew 26 saves.

In addition, San Francisco struggled to find their closer for the 2026 season.

They started with Ryan Walker. But after the right-hander’s struggles, they pivoted to Caleb Killian. Walker ended the year with a career-high 7.16 ERA.

San Francisco Giants v San Diego Padres
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: Ryan Walker #74 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning at Petco Park on March 30, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The Giants then packaged Killian with second baseman Luis Arraez in a trade to the Philadelphia Phillies in August. They also traded left-handed reliever Erik Miller to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for former top prospect Marcelo Mayer.

They concluded the season with Dylan Smith as their closer. Smith recorded a 3.86 ERA and 4 saves.

Giants Urged To Add To Their Bullpen Via Free Agency

Even if the Giants get Rodriguez back healthy, the Giants should continue to add arms to their bullpen this offseason.

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle listed San Diego Padres left-hander Adrian Morejon and New York Yankees right-hander David Bednar as two bullpen arms the Giants should target in free agency.

Slusser on Morejon wrote (on Oct. 12): “Giants fans will be all too familiar with the Padres reliever, who limited the Giants to one run in six appearances this year and a .198 batting average in 25 career appearances against them. He loves to pitch at Oracle Park, where he has a 1.23 ERA.”

National League Wild Card Series: Chicago Cubs v San Diego Padres - Game Two
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Adrian Morejon #50 of the San Diego Padres reacts after the final out of the eighth inning was recorded against the Chicago Cubs in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Petco Park on September 30, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Slusser on Bednar wrote (on Oct. 12): “After Morejón, Bednar might be the best reliever available, and his younger brother, Will, is a Giants minor-leaguer. Bednar’s rep is that he’s inconsistent — he had an ERA over 5.00 just two years ago — but Bednar, who turned 32 on Saturday, had enjoyed two solid seasons with the Yankees, with 35 saves and a 2.47 ERA this year. That might put him out of San Francisco’s price range. If the Giants want a veteran closer who’s probably not going to cost Edwin Díaz money, though, Bednar’s the guy.”

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

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San Francisco Giants Receive Massive Randy Rodriguez News

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