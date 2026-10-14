San Francisco Giants Receive Massive Randy Rodriguez News

The San Francisco Giants posted a 65-97 record during the 2026 season. They finished with the second-worst record in the National League and did not make the playoffs.

One of the Giants’ glaring issues this season was their bullpen. After trading right-handed relievers Camilo Doval and Tyler Rogers in 2025, President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey added LHP Sam Hentges and RHP Jason Foley this offseason.

The Giants were also without All-Star closer Randy Rodriguez after the right-handed pitcher underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery.

Giants Receive Massive Randy Rodriguez News

Rodriguez made his first pitching performance in over a year after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

The 27-year-old pitched in the Arizona Fall League on Tuesday. Rodriguez threw a shutout inning and struck out his final batter.

MLB’s Arizona Fall League wrote on X: “Randy Rodriguez is BACK! 417 days later, the 2025 NL All-Star is back on the mound and hurls a clean inning. Rodriguez strikes out his final batter with a 96 MPH fastball.”

Rodriguez impressed last season with the Giants. He posted a 1.78 ERA and made the 2025 All-Star team in his second year in MLB.

The right-handed flamethrower showcased his incredible combination of control and velocity. Rodriguez recorded 67 strikeouts to 11 walks in 50 2/3 innings. He tallied 4 saves before suffering a season-ending injury.

Giants Bullpen Struggles During the 2026 Season

Without some of their key pieces from 2025, the Giants’ bullpen posted a 4.25 ERA. They ranked 20th across MLB in that category. In addition, the bullpen blew 26 saves.

In addition, San Francisco struggled to find their closer for the 2026 season.

They started with Ryan Walker. But after the right-hander’s struggles, they pivoted to Caleb Killian. Walker ended the year with a career-high 7.16 ERA.

The Giants then packaged Killian with second baseman Luis Arraez in a trade to the Philadelphia Phillies in August. They also traded left-handed reliever Erik Miller to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for former top prospect Marcelo Mayer.

They concluded the season with Dylan Smith as their closer. Smith recorded a 3.86 ERA and 4 saves.

Giants Urged To Add To Their Bullpen Via Free Agency

Even if the Giants get Rodriguez back healthy, the Giants should continue to add arms to their bullpen this offseason.

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle listed San Diego Padres left-hander Adrian Morejon and New York Yankees right-hander David Bednar as two bullpen arms the Giants should target in free agency.

Slusser on Morejon wrote (on Oct. 12): “Giants fans will be all too familiar with the Padres reliever, who limited the Giants to one run in six appearances this year and a .198 batting average in 25 career appearances against them. He loves to pitch at Oracle Park, where he has a 1.23 ERA.”

Slusser on Bednar wrote (on Oct. 12): “After Morejón, Bednar might be the best reliever available, and his younger brother, Will, is a Giants minor-leaguer. Bednar’s rep is that he’s inconsistent — he had an ERA over 5.00 just two years ago — but Bednar, who turned 32 on Saturday, had enjoyed two solid seasons with the Yankees, with 35 saves and a 2.47 ERA this year. That might put him out of San Francisco’s price range. If the Giants want a veteran closer who’s probably not going to cost Edwin Díaz money, though, Bednar’s the guy.”