San Francisco Giants Release 6 Players From Organization After World Series

The MLB offseason is in full swing after the Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series last week.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the San Francisco Giants announced the release of six players from the organization.

San Francisco Giants Release 6 Players After World Series

Via MiLB.com’s transactions log:

Looking at the Recently Released San Francisco Giants Players

All of the players whom the Giants released on Tuesday had been playing in the Dominican Summer League.

None of them played above the DSL.

The Giants signed Colorado to a minor-league contract on Jan. 15, 2024.

He was born on Sept. 18, 2006.

Colorado is from Barcelona, Venezuela.

The shortstop slashed .221/.324/.286 with two home runs and 43 RBI over 95 games in the Giants organization.

The Giants signed Estrella to a minor-league contract on Sept. 30, 2021.

He was born on May 30, 2003.

Estrella is from Montecristi, Dominican Republic.

The right-hander posted a 10.68 ERA and a 1.90 WHIP with 45 strikeouts over 44 2/3 innings with the Giants organization. Due to injuries, he only pitched in 2022 and 2026.

The Giants signed Moya to a minor-league contract on Jan. 15, 2024.

He was born on Oct. 28, 2006.

Moya is from Philadelphia.

The shortstop slashed .155/.345/.226 with one home run and 20 RBI over 64 games in the Giants organization.

The Giants signed Rivero to a minor-league contract on July 2, 2025.

He was born on March 6, 2008.

Rivero is from Mariara, Venezuela.

The right-hander posted a 6.17 ERA and a 2.06 WHIP with eight strikeouts over 11 2/3 innings with the Giants organization.

The Giants signed Heredia to a minor-league contract on July 3, 2023.

He was born on Oct. 27, 2004.

Heredia is from Guama, Venezuela.

The right-hander posted a 5.40 ERA and a 1.61 WHIP with 47 strikeouts over 63 1/3 innings with the Giants organization.

The Giants signed Sarduy to a minor-league contract on Jan. 15, 2024.

He was born on Feb. 3, 2007.

Sarduy is from Quemado de Guines, Cuba.

The second baseman slashed .198/.406/.271 with two home runs and 24 RBI over 77 games in the Giants organization.