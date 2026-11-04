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San Francisco Giants Release 6 Players From Organization After World Series

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Buster Posey Announces Retirement
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 04: Buster Posey #28 of the San Francisco Giants sitting with his wife Kristen Posey speaks at a press conference announcing his retirement from Major League Baseball at Oracle Park on November 04, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The MLB offseason is in full swing after the Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series last week.

On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the San Francisco Giants announced the release of six players from the organization.

San Francisco Giants Release 6 Players After World Series

San Francisco Giants v St. Louis Cardinals
GettyST LOUIS, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 14: Manager Tony Vitello #23 of the San Francisco Giants looks during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fourth inning at Busch Stadium on September 14, 2026 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Via MiLB.com’s transactions log:

Looking at the Recently Released San Francisco Giants Players

New York Yankees v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 25: President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants looks on before the game against the New York Yankees on Opening Day at Oracle Park on March 25, 2026 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

All of the players whom the Giants released on Tuesday had been playing in the Dominican Summer League.

None of them played above the DSL.

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 12: San Francisco Giants’ president of baseball operations, Buster Posey, watches the Giants during batting practice before their game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on September 12, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Giants signed Colorado to a minor-league contract on Jan. 15, 2024.

He was born on Sept. 18, 2006.

Colorado is from Barcelona, Venezuela.

The shortstop slashed .221/.324/.286 with two home runs and 43 RBI over 95 games in the Giants organization.

The Giants signed Estrella to a minor-league contract on Sept. 30, 2021.

He was born on May 30, 2003.

Estrella is from Montecristi, Dominican Republic.

The right-hander posted a 10.68 ERA and a 1.90 WHIP with 45 strikeouts over 44 2/3 innings with the Giants organization. Due to injuries, he only pitched in 2022 and 2026.

The Giants signed Moya to a minor-league contract on Jan. 15, 2024.

He was born on Oct. 28, 2006.

Moya is from Philadelphia.

The shortstop slashed .155/.345/.226 with one home run and 20 RBI over 64 games in the Giants organization.

Milwaukee Brewers v San Francisco Giants
GettySCOTTSDALE, AZ – MARCH 11: A San Francisco Giants hat sits in a bucket of baseballs during a Cactus League game between the Giants and the Milwaukee Brewers at Scottsdale Stadium on March 11, 2015 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

The Giants signed Rivero to a minor-league contract on July 2, 2025.

He was born on March 6, 2008.

Rivero is from Mariara, Venezuela.

The right-hander posted a 6.17 ERA and a 2.06 WHIP with eight strikeouts over 11 2/3 innings with the Giants organization.

The Giants signed Heredia to a minor-league contract on July 3, 2023.

He was born on Oct. 27, 2004.

Heredia is from Guama, Venezuela.

The right-hander posted a 5.40 ERA and a 1.61 WHIP with 47 strikeouts over 63 1/3 innings with the Giants organization.

The Giants signed Sarduy to a minor-league contract on Jan. 15, 2024.

He was born on Feb. 3, 2007.

Sarduy is from Quemado de Guines, Cuba.

The second baseman slashed .198/.406/.271 with two home runs and 24 RBI over 77 games in the Giants organization.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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San Francisco Giants Release 6 Players From Organization After World Series

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