San Francisco Giants Release 4-Year Pitcher From Organization

The San Francisco Giants concluded the 2026 season with a disappointing 65-97 record. They finished with the second-worst record in the National League.

The Giants had many roster decisions to make entering Monday, Nov. 2. They had 49 players on their 40-man roster, which they had to trim to 40.

Giants Release 4-Year Pitcher

The Giants announced roster moves for 8 different players on Monday. One of the more recognizable players on the list was right-handed pitcher Tristan Beck.

San Francisco announced on Nov. 2 that Beck was placed on unconditional release waivers.

In addition to Beck, the Giants announced that 5 players were claimed off waivers by other teams:

RHP Jose Butto claimed off waivers by the Texas Rangers

RHP Duncan Davitt claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds

IF Brett Harris and IF Shay Whitcomb claimed off waivers by the Philadelphia Phillies

C Zach Morgan claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles

San Francisco also announced that RHP Josh Kuhnel and LHP Seth Lonsway cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento.

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reacted to the Giants’ roster moves.

“Sorry to see Tristan Beck placed on unconditional release waivers and a little surprised the Giants put José Buttó on the waiver wire; here are the rest of today’s moves,” Slusser wrote on X.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Bay Area also wrote: “The Giants lost several more players on waivers, mostly newcomers. They have also released Tristan Beck, who pitched for them each of the last four seasons.”

Looking Back at Tristan Beck’s Giants Career

Beck made his Giants and MLB debut in 2023. He appeared in 33 games and pitched 85 innings. The reliever posted a 3.92 ERA that season.

The 30-year-old pitcher bounced between Triple-A Sacramento and the major league club for the next few seasons.

He only appeared in 7 games in 2024.

Beck then pitched in 56 2/3 innings in 2025. He posted a 4.61 ERA that year.

However, the right-hander had his worst statistical season in 2026. He had a career-high 5.21 ERA, and opponents were batting .280 against him.

Beck posted a 5-3 record and a 4.08 ERA, and pitched more than 175 innings during his 4-year tenure with the Giants.