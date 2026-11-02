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San Francisco Giants Release 4-Year Pitcher From Organization

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St. Louis Cardinals v San Francisco Giants
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Tristan Beck #43 of the San Francisco Giants throws a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Oracle Park on September 28, 2024 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants concluded the 2026 season with a disappointing 65-97 record. They finished with the second-worst record in the National League.

The Giants had many roster decisions to make entering Monday, Nov. 2. They had 49 players on their 40-man roster, which they had to trim to 40.

Giants Release 4-Year Pitcher

The Giants announced roster moves for 8 different players on Monday. One of the more recognizable players on the list was right-handed pitcher Tristan Beck.

San Francisco announced on Nov. 2 that Beck was placed on unconditional release waivers.

In addition to Beck, the Giants announced that 5 players were claimed off waivers by other teams:

San Francisco also announced that RHP Josh Kuhnel and LHP Seth Lonsway cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento.

Tristan Beck
GettySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Tristan Beck #43 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after they beat the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park on September 24, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reacted to the Giants’ roster moves.

“Sorry to see Tristan Beck placed on unconditional release waivers and a little surprised the Giants put José Buttó on the waiver wire; here are the rest of today’s moves,” Slusser wrote on X.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Bay Area also wrote: “The Giants lost several more players on waivers, mostly newcomers. They have also released Tristan Beck, who pitched for them each of the last four seasons.”

San Francisco Giants v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 17: Tristan Beck #43 reacts with Eric Haase #18 of the San Francisco Giants following the 7-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves in game two of a double header at Truist Park on June 17, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Looking Back at Tristan Beck’s Giants Career

Beck made his Giants and MLB debut in 2023. He appeared in 33 games and pitched 85 innings. The reliever posted a 3.92 ERA that season.

The 30-year-old pitcher bounced between Triple-A Sacramento and the major league club for the next few seasons.

He only appeared in 7 games in 2024.

Beck then pitched in 56 2/3 innings in 2025. He posted a 4.61 ERA that year.

However, the right-hander had his worst statistical season in 2026. He had a career-high 5.21 ERA, and opponents were batting .280 against him.

Beck posted a 5-3 record and a 4.08 ERA, and pitched more than 175 innings during his 4-year tenure with the Giants.

Kyle Har is a sports reporter focused on the MLB and NFL, covering the San Francisco Giants and San Francisco 49ers for Heavy.com. He has four years of experience as a sports radio producer at KNBR in San Francisco and works as a co-host for their Warriors postgame show, "Dubs OT," and weekly Warriors talk show "Just Dubs." More about Kyle Har

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San Francisco Giants Release 4-Year Pitcher From Organization

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