Beloved San Francisco Giants Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

The San Francisco Giants are currently home for the offseason.

They had another disappointing season where they missed the MLB playoffs.

2014 was the last time they won a World Series title.

Beloved Giants Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Brandon Crawford was on the roster the last time the team won the World Series.

This week, he made a heartfelt post to Instagram with his family.

Crawford wrote: “Break in the Bahamas 🇧🇸”

There were over 2,700 likes on his post.

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Jalynne April Crawford: “Loved these memories ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@torres_joanna85: “Beautiful family pictures! 😍”

@nikkiryanphotography: “Love the cute matching suits!!!!😍”

@cjwalkeredh: “Nice to see you living a great life B. Beautiful family 🙌🙌🙌. Btw that double play in WS was epic❤️🤣”

@hinojos1986: “My guy living the dream ! Beautiful family 35”

@gistwinner: “No one’s earned a paradise vacation like the Giants greatest Shortstop of all time! Enjoy the trip with your beautiful family, Cuz! ❤️”

Looking At Crawford

Crawford was picked in the 4th round of the 2008 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 13 years of his career playing for the Giants.

In that span, Crawford won two World Series titles (and made three trips to the All-Star Game).

Crawford spent the final year of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals (2024).