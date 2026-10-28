SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 03: Brandon Crawford #35 of the San Francisco Giants looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 03, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The San Francisco Giants are currently home for the offseason.They had another disappointing season where they missed the MLB playoffs.2014 was the last time they won a World Series title.Beloved Giants Star Sends Out Heartfelt PostBrandon Crawford was on the roster the last time the team won the World Series.This week, he made a heartfelt […]
Beloved San Francisco Giants Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post