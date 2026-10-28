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Beloved San Francisco Giants Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 03: Brandon Crawford #35 of the San Francisco Giants looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 03, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants are currently home for the offseason.

They had another disappointing season where they missed the MLB playoffs.

2014 was the last time they won a World Series title.

Beloved Giants Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyFormer San Francisco Giants Brandon Crawford speaks to the fan on “Brandon Crawford” day prior to the start of the game against the Texas Rangers at Oracle Park on April 26, 2025 in San Francisco, California. The Giants was honoring Crawford for his career with the team

Brandon Crawford was on the roster the last time the team won the World Series.

This week, he made a heartfelt post to Instagram with his family.

Crawford wrote: “Break in the Bahamas 🇧🇸”

There were over 2,700 likes on his post.

Comments On His Post

GettyBrandon Crawford #35 of the San Francisco Giants sits in the dugout during their game against the Cleveland Guardians at Oracle Park on September 13, 2023 in San Francisco, California.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Jalynne April Crawford: “Loved these memories ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@torres_joanna85: “Beautiful family pictures! 😍”

@nikkiryanphotography: “Love the cute matching suits!!!!😍”

GettyBrandon Crawford #35 of the San Francisco Giants celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning of a game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 08, 2023 in Anaheim, California.

@cjwalkeredh: “Nice to see you living a great life B. Beautiful family 🙌🙌🙌. Btw that double play in WS was epic❤️🤣”

@hinojos1986: “My guy living the dream ! Beautiful family 35”

@gistwinner: “No one’s earned a paradise vacation like the Giants greatest Shortstop of all time! Enjoy the trip with your beautiful family, Cuz! ❤️”

Looking At Crawford

GettyBrandon Crawford #35 of the San Francisco Giants scores in the sixth inning on a double by Michael Morse #38 of the San Francisco Giants against the Kansas City Royals during Game Three of the 2014 World Series at AT&T Park on October 24, 2014 in San Francisco, California.

Crawford was picked in the 4th round of the 2008 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 13 years of his career playing for the Giants.

In that span, Crawford won two World Series titles (and made three trips to the All-Star Game).

GettyBrandon Crawford #35 of the San Francisco Giants wipes a tear after watching a historical playback of his after a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on October 1, 2023 in San Francisco, California.

Crawford spent the final year of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals (2024).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Beloved San Francisco Giants Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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