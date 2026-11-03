San Francisco Giants Suddenly Cut 5-Year MLB Player

The San Francisco Giants are coming off a down year where they missed the MLB playoffs.

Despite coming into the season with a lot of talent, they dealt with injuries (and made trades).

San Francisco Giants Suddenly Cut 5-Year Player

This week, the Giants designated Reiver Sanmartin for assignment.

The SF Giants wrote (via X): “The #SFGiants made the following additional roster moves today: • LHP Reiver Sanmartín designated for assignment. • RHP Rowan Wick had his club option declined for the 2027 season. He remains under team control.”

It will be interesting to see if Sanmartin gets claimed by another team.

That said, there is also the chance that he returns to the Giants‘ organization.

Looking At Sanmartin

Sanmartin had spent the first four seasons of his MLB career pitching for the Cincinnati Reds.

He went 7-4 with a 5.66 ERA in 62 games for the franchise.

MLB.com wrote (on November 6, 2025): “San Francisco Giants claimed LHP Reiver Sanmartin off waivers from Cincinnati Reds.”

Sanmartin is coming off his first season with the Giants.

He finished the year going 3-0 with a 4.22 ERA in 24 games.

Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area wrote: “The Giants DFA’d Reiver Sanmartín to get their 40-man roster back to 40. Also, RHP Rowan Wick had his club option declined but he remains on the roster (he is arb eligible). He spent this whole year rehabbing.”

Looking At The Giants Right Now

The Giants finished the 2026 season going 65-97 in 162 games, which had them as the fourth-place team in the National League West.

They struggled under first-year manager Tony Vitello.

ESPN wrote (on October 22, 2025): “Breaking: Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello is finalizing a deal to become the next manager of the San Francisco Giants, sources tell @PeteThamel and @JeffPassan. Vitello won the 2024 College World Series and transformed the program into a powerhouse. He’ll be the first manager in MLB history to jump directly from college to the bigs without any pro baseball experience.”