San Francisco Giants Urged to Pursue All-Star Relief Pitcher

The San Francisco Giants had a disappointing 2026 season after posting a 65-97 record. They finished with the second-worst record in the National League and 4th in the NL West.

The Giants have not made the playoffs since 2021. They have not posted a winning record since that postseason appearance.

One of the glaring issues for San Francisco this year was their bullpen. In 2025, the Giants traded right-handed relievers Camilo Doval and Tyler Rogers, and Tommy John surgery sidelined All-Star closer Randy Rodriguez for the 2026 season.

President of Baseball Operations Buster Posey signed left-hander Sam Hentges and righty Jason Foley to rebuild the bullpen.

The Giants’ bullpen posted a 4.25 ERA, ranking 20th in MLB. They recorded 26 blown saves this year.

San Francisco Giants Urged to Target LHP Adrian Morejon in Free Agency

Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote about 5 free agent pitchers who could fit with the Giants. San Diego Padres‘ left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon was one of the players the Giants should target.

“Giants fans will be all too familiar with the Padres reliever, who limited the Giants to one run in six appearances this year and a .198 batting average in 25 career appearances against them. He loves to pitch at Oracle Park, where he has a 1.23 ERA,” Slusser wrote.

Morejon is one of the best relief pitchers on the free agency market. He posted a 9-3 record with a 2.83 ERA as the set-up man for All-Star closer Mason Miller this season.

In addition, the left-handed pitcher earned an All-Star nod in 2025 after posting a 2.08 ERA.

Slusser detailed more on why the Giants should pursue Morejon.

“He’s only 27 and will have plenty of suitors, but he’s been used as a set-up man for Mason Miller and would appear unlikely to command a closer’s salary — except he’s the top reliever on the market this winter,” Slusser wrote.

Morejon has a career 3.26 ERA in 8 seasons with the Padres. He has racked up 321 strikeouts to 89 walks.