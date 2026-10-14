Wife Of Beloved San Francisco Giants Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

The San Francisco Giants are currently home for the offseason.

Despite coming into the year with a talented roster, the Giants missed the MLB playoffs for the fifth straight year.

Wife Of Beloved SF Giants Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

Last month, the Giants announced news about Logan Webb.

They wrote (via X) on September 25: “A terrific teammate that connects with every corner of the clubhouse while displaying great character and leadership, Logan Webb is the 2026 Willie Mac Award winner 👏”

Following the news, Webb’s wife (Sharidan) sent out a post to Instagram this week.

She wrote: “A little late posting… but better late than never right?! Two awards in one week😱 This time for the Willie Mac Award which is given to the player who exemplifies Willie Mac the best throughout the year with their competitive spirit, ability, and leadership. Although your year didn’t live up to your standards, you are always giving the team your all and being the best leader in the clubhouse. We are always so proud of you every year!⭐️”

Comments On Her Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Logan Webb: “Thank you baby❤️ Couldn’t do it without my two girls by my side”

Ashley Rodón: “Amazing 🥹 He’s lucky to have the best support system!”

Haeley Snell: “Yay Logan!!!”

@dfelizzatto: “Hopefully the Giants trade him this offseason it’s time ✌️”

@breonagonzalez: “Whatta guy, congratulations Webby!!🕸️”

@jetinney: “I will always be a HUGE fan of Logan’s because of how kind he was to my sister and her husband when visiting UCSF Children’s Hospital when he was just called up. My nephew was a very ill patient and too sick for a visitor. My nephew now receives respite care at George Mark and Logan is so dedicated to George Mark and those children. Logan and your family deserve all the good things!”

Looking At Webb

The three-time All-Star has spent all eight seasons of his career with the Giants.

He is coming off a year where he went 8-9 with a 4.31 ERA in 27 starts.