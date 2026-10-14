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Wife Of Beloved San Francisco Giants Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 15: Logan Webb of #62 the San Francisco Giants looks on prior to the MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park on July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants are currently home for the offseason.

Despite coming into the year with a talented roster, the Giants missed the MLB playoffs for the fifth straight year.

Wife Of Beloved SF Giants Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

GettyLogan Webb and Sharidan Morales walk the black carpet at The Players Party 2025 Hosted by MLBPA, Fanatics, Topps, & Lids at Flourish on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Last month, the Giants announced news about Logan Webb.

They wrote (via X) on September 25: “A terrific teammate that connects with every corner of the clubhouse while displaying great character and leadership, Logan Webb is the 2026 Willie Mac Award winner 👏”

Following the news, Webb’s wife (Sharidan) sent out a post to Instagram this week.

She wrote: “A little late posting… but better late than never right?! Two awards in one week😱 This time for the Willie Mac Award which is given to the player who exemplifies Willie Mac the best throughout the year with their competitive spirit, ability, and leadership. Although your year didn’t live up to your standards, you are always giving the team your all and being the best leader in the clubhouse. We are always so proud of you every year!⭐️”

Comments On Her Post

GettyLogan Webb #62 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the sixth inning at Oracle Park on September 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

Logan Webb: “Thank you baby❤️ Couldn’t do it without my two girls by my side”

Ashley Rodón: “Amazing 🥹 He’s lucky to have the best support system!”

Haeley Snell: “Yay Logan!!!”

GettyLogan Webb #62 of the San Francisco Giants stands in the dugout during their game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park on September 09, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

@dfelizzatto: “Hopefully the Giants trade him this offseason it’s time ✌️”

@breonagonzalez: “Whatta guy, congratulations Webby!!🕸️”

@jetinney: “I will always be a HUGE fan of Logan’s because of how kind he was to my sister and her husband when visiting UCSF Children’s Hospital when he was just called up. My nephew was a very ill patient and too sick for a visitor. My nephew now receives respite care at George Mark and Logan is so dedicated to George Mark and those children. Logan and your family deserve all the good things!”

Looking At Webb

The three-time All-Star has spent all eight seasons of his career with the Giants.

He is coming off a year where he went 8-9 with a 4.31 ERA in 27 starts.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Wife Of Beloved San Francisco Giants Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

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