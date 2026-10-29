8 Toronto Blue Jays Players Officially Become Free Agents After World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers clinched the World Series with a 4-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 at Tropicana Field on Wednesday.

Following the World Series, eight Toronto Blue Jays players officially became free agents.

8 Toronto Blue Jays Players Officially Hit Free Agency After Brewers Win World Series

The MLB Players Association announced that 144 players became free agents on Thursday.

Eight of those players were with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2026.

MLBPA Communications wrote on X:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

144 Players Become XX(B) Free Agents

➡️ XX(B) Free Agents will be updated daily here: https://mlbplayers.com/post/144-players-become-xx-b-free-agents

Here is a list of the eight players:

There’s a good chance Springer and Scherzer will retire this offseason based on their emotional moments in Toronto’s final game of the 2026 season.

Springer played for the Blue Jays for the past six seasons, posting 14.8 bWAR.

Scherzer is a future Hall of Famer who played for Toronto the past two seasons.