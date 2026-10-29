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8 Toronto Blue Jays Players Officially Become Free Agents After World Series

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Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 27: Max Scherzer #31 and George Springer #4 and of the Toronto Blue Jays hug after Scherzer was taken out of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning in their MLB game at Rogers Centre on September 27, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers clinched the World Series with a 4-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 at Tropicana Field on Wednesday.

Following the World Series, eight Toronto Blue Jays players officially became free agents.

8 Toronto Blue Jays Players Officially Hit Free Agency After Brewers Win World Series

Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 27: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays salutes the crowd after being taken out of the game following his double against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning in their MLB game at Rogers Centre on September 27, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The MLB Players Association announced that 144 players became free agents on Thursday.

Eight of those players were with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2026.

Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – AUGUST 20: Shane Bieber #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays delivers a pitch in the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 20, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

MLBPA Communications wrote on X:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

144 Players Become XX(B) Free Agents 

➡️ XX(B) Free Agents will be updated daily here: mlbplayers.com/post/144-playe

Here is a list of the eight players:

There’s a good chance Springer and Scherzer will retire this offseason based on their emotional moments in Toronto’s final game of the 2026 season.

Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 27: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays salutes the crowd before his first at bat against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning in their MLB game at Rogers Centre on September 27, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Springer played for the Blue Jays for the past six seasons, posting 14.8 bWAR.

Scherzer is a future Hall of Famer who played for Toronto the past two seasons.

Looking at the Rest of the Blue Jays’ Free Agents

Toronto Blue Jays v Los Angeles Angels
GettyANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MAY 06: Yimi García #93 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 06, 2025 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays acquired Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians at last year’s trade deadline.

With Toronto, Bieber posted a 4.03 ERA. He made just 18 starts due to injuries.

Toronto Blue Jays v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – JULY 28: Starting pitcher Shane Bieber #57 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks back to the dugout after being pulled in the first inning after giving up three runs on bases loaded walks against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Corbin posted a 5.51 ERA over 80 innings in 2026.

García didn’t pitch this year due to thoracic outlet syndrome. He posted a 3.86 ERA over 21 innings with Toronto in 2025.

The Blue Jays claimed Sewald off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks mid-season.

Toronto Blue Jays v Texas Rangers
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 19: Paul Sewald #43 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on September 19, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Sewald allowed only one run over 14 1/3 innings with Toronto.

The Blue Jays acquired Taillon from the Chicago Cubs in July. He made only three starts with Toronto due to injuries.

Urías posted an .803 OPS over 26 games with the Blue Jays this year. He dealt with injuries during the season.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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8 Toronto Blue Jays Players Officially Become Free Agents After World Series

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