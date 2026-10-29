8 Toronto Blue Jays Players Officially Become Free Agents After World Series

TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 27: Max Scherzer #31 and George Springer #4 and of the Toronto Blue Jays hug after Scherzer was taken out of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning in their MLB game at Rogers Centre on September 27, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)
Sewald allowed only one run over 14 1/3 innings with Toronto.
The Blue Jays acquired Taillon from the Chicago Cubs in July. He made only three starts with Toronto due to injuries.
Urías posted an .803 OPS over 26 games with the Blue Jays this year. He dealt with injuries during the season.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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