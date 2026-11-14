Blue Jays’ Alejandro Kirk & Wife Sofia Castaneda Announce Personal News

Christmas is coming early in Alejandro Kirk’s household. The Toronto Blue Jays catcher is enjoying the offseason after a long 162-game season.

The 28-year-old spent a few days training in Dunedin, where the Blue Jays hold spring training. He got some early work done.

Now he is back at his home in Tijuana, Mexico and the Christmas decorations are already up after a deep clean.

His wife, Sofia Castaneda, shared the latest glimpse in an Instagram story. In it, she enjoys a glass of red wine in front of a well-decorated Christmas tree. Kirk and his daughter, Emilia, play with Legos beside it.

“Casita limpia,” Castaneda wrote. “Papá y Emilia armando legos. Vinito,” which translates to “Clean little house. Dad and Emilia building Legos. A little wine.”

Along with that update, Castaneda and Kirk announced more news.

Alejandro Kirk Announces Personal News

Castaneda is starting a new business before Christmas. She will be selling Christmas-themed goods through a new Instagram page.

“Vamos a estar vendiendo cositas navideñas hechas con mucho amor,” she wrote. The message translates to “We’re going to be selling little Christmas things made with love.”

Her post also linked to the new Instagram page, which she and another mother will run in partnership.

Kirk reposted the announcement to his own fans. Family always comes first for the Toronto catcher.

Back when the couple welcomed Emilia on Feb. 28, 2023, Kirk waited for the birth at his California residence. He missed the start of spring training and pulled out of Mexico’s World Baseball Classic roster.

After her birth, he joined back again.

Kirk Locked In as Blue Jays Eye Big Offseason Moves

Kirk is a critical part of the Blue Jays squad. The two-time All-Star signed a five-year, $58 million contract that runs through 2030.

Kirk will earn an $11.125 million salary in 2027. In March 2025, he said signing the extension was a special moment for his family, especially his daughter.

With trade chatter surrounding him now shut down, the Blue Jays are looking to make some big moves this offseason. Right now, there are only rumors.

Toronto is expected to meet with pitcher Tarik Skubal next week.

Skubal is expected to sign before a lockout begins Dec. 1. There’s also the possibility of Chicago Cubs star Seiya Suzuki landing in Toronto. The Blue Jays will also look at second base options.