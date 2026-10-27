Blue Jays’ Alejandro Kirk’s Decision Draws Personal Message From Best Friend’s Dad

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk attended Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night at Tropicana Field.

Kirk and his wife, Sofia Castañeda, went to cheer on his childhood best friend, Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Jonathan Aranda. Castañeda shared the moment on Instagram.

It was the second straight round in which Kirk watched Aranda in person. Aranda’s father also spoke about the two friends and their long road together.

Jonathan Aranda’s Dad Sends Touching Message About Alejandro Kirk

Humberto Aranda, Jonathan’s father, attended Game 3 as well. He spoke with Mexican media about his son and Kirk during the World Series.

“Definitely seeing Alejandro, seeing Jonathan, seeing them here after so many years of following them… they played together, they started playing together at the age of three and this path that they are still following together is completely rewarding,” he said. “And for the families, for both families, the journey has been very good, very beautiful, and we are very happy to be able to live the experience.”

Humberto was an assistant coach on the boys’ Little League team in Tijuana, Mexico. Kirk’s father, Juan Manuel Kirk, managed that team.

Kirk and Aranda have been friends since they were 3. They played on the same youth teams for 12 years. They still work out at the same gym in Tijuana.

The friends traded places this fall. Last October, Aranda watched from the stands as Kirk played in the World Series. He wore a jersey from their old Tijuana youth team, the Glu-Glu, with a World Series patch.

When Kirk homered in Game 1, Aranda started a social media campaign to recover the ball. “It was a big thing for me to go see him,” Aranda said during the ALCS.

Now Kirk is returning the favor.

Alejandro Kirk Also Watched Aranda Clinch the Pennant at Tropicana Field

Monday was not Kirk’s first trip to Tropicana Field this postseason. He attended Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Oct. 19.

Kirk has been keeping up with games at Tropicana Field. He has been in the area for work. He has been training at the Blue Jays’ player development complex in Dunedin, Florida.

Kirk was spotted at the complex on Oct. 23, getting an early start on the 2027 season. The current collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1. A lockout after that date would bar players on 40-man rosters from team facilities.