Blue Jays’ Alejandro Kirk Has Career News Emerge This Week Amid MLB Offseason

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk attended Game 6 of the American League Championship Series on Oct. 19 to support childhood friend Jonathan Aranda, who plays first base for the Tampa Bay Rays. They beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-3 to clinch the American League pennant.

Kirk and Aranda grew up in Tijuana and played Little League baseball together. Aranda attended a 2025 World Series game to support Kirk. The soon-to-be 28-year-old returned the favor.

But his trip to Florida was not random. His offseason plan shaped it.

Alejandro Kirk Has Career News Emerge

Kirk is spending time at the Blue Jays’ player development complex in Dunedin, Florida. He was spotted on Oct. 23. He is using the facility to begin his preparation for the 2027 season.

The labor calendar explains the timing. The collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. EST on Dec. 1. Many in baseball expect owners to lock out players once it expires.

A lockout would bar players on 40-man rosters from team facilities. Injured players also could not rehab with team employees and therefore Kirk was not alone at Dunedin.

He met José Berríos at the complex. The 32-year-old is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. He is also working out early.

Dr. Keith Meister performed the full procedure in Texas on May 20. Manager John Schneider said then that Berríos would miss 12 to 14 months. That timeline points to a return in 2027.

Toronto went without his arm in 2026. Berrios is trying to return as soon as possible.

Brett Bateman Had Plans to Join Dunedin

Outfielder Brett Bateman had plans to visit Dunedin. Bateman said on the “6ix Inning Stretch” podcast that he planned to visit the facility later in October. He wants to build a rehab plan for hip, knee and wrist issues that lingered late in the season. He also said he wants to stay ahead of the curve because of the potential lockout.

Bateman hit .329 with a .402 on-base percentage and a .424 slugging percentage in 41 games.

Right-hander Dylan Cease took a different route this offseason. He flew to India to study under spiritual leader Sadhguru. Cease said earlier this month that he planned to spend about two weeks at Sadhguru’s ashram in southern India. Cease should return to the United States soon. He then plans to turn to baseball preparation.

The Blue Jays placed Cease on the 15-day injured list Sept. 23 with right shoulder inflammation. An MRI showed no structural damage. He has said rest and conditioning should fix the shoulder.