The Toronto Blue Jays could look to trade a fan favorite to shuffle up their roster.

Toronto had a disappointing season as they failed to make the playoffs a year after reaching the World Series. With that, the team could make some major moves to shake up its roster.

MLB free agency is underway, and moves could happen quickly with a potential lockout on Dec. 1.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Trade Ernie Clement

The Blue Jays could make some moves to address its glut of infielders, and Clement’s name has come up in trade rumors.

Clement was an All-Star this past season but struggled in the second half. He isn’t guaranteed a starting spot and Toronto could trade him, especially if they trust Josh Smith more as it’s likely one of them won’t be on the roster next year.

With that, Blue Jays analyst Matthew Sookram of FanSided predicted Toronto would trade Clement to the Los Angeles Dodgers for 6-foot-7 lefty Ronan Kopp.

“Ronan Kopp is a 6-foot-7 lefty who struck out 51 batters in 46.1 innings at Triple-A but also walked 43 and posted a 6.80 ERA, so he’s more of a lottery ticket than a sure thing,” Sookram wrote.

Kopp is an intriguing trade target; if he pans out, he could be an impact pitcher for Toronto from the left side. If he can find his delivery, he could be a relief option for the Blue Jays this year, yet he is a bit of a lottery ticket.

The 24-year-old was selected in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Dodgers. He reached Triple-A last season, so he could very well be pitching in MLB this season and would bring years of control.

Toronto Could Trade an Infielder

With the offseason underway, Toronto could trade some key players from their roster.

Blue Jays insider Mitch Bannon of The Athletic revealed teams have called on Clement, and he could be dealt.

“If the Jays make that infield move, though, they’ll probably have to move someone else out. Any legitimate infield addition makes it hard for Ernie Clement and Josh Smith to stick on the roster, as only one could slide into a utility role. Smith and Clement are expected to be tendered contracts by the Jays next week, but if they’re later displaced by a signing or trade, plenty of teams could pounce on a versatile infielder — the Dodgers and Detroit Tigers, for example,” Bannon wrote.

“Clement was a playoff hero in 2025, an All-Star in 2026 and is beloved by fans, but teams have been calling on him already, and the Jays could be forced to listen.”

Clement hit .259 with 9 home runs and 48 RBIs this season.