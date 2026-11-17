The Toronto Blue Jays are facing a decision this offseason with Ernie Clement, and it could come to a head this week.

Toronto could delay a choice, too, but one MLB calendar deadline is looming that could push them to commit to their Clement outcome by Friday.

The Blue Jays have to decide first whether Clement will be their starting second baseman in 2027. Based on the rumors and speculation going around, that seems to be an unlikely result.

But even if Clement isn’t starting at second base, he can still be a valuable player as a utility man — that is, if Toronto thinks he can rediscover the best part of his hitting approach at the plate.

The Blue Jays could instead decide to move on from Clement, and here’s why it might happen this week.

Blue Jays Face Ernie Clement Decision

The key here is that the MLB contract tender deadline is Friday, Nov. 20.

Any player in the arbitration years has to be tendered a contract by that day or they become a free agent. A deal doesn’t have to be signed, but it has to be tendered (offered).

CBS Sports writer Mike Axisa explains it this way: “It is the deadline for teams to offer 2027 contracts to their arbitration-eligible and pre-arbitration players. The player does not have to sign by Friday’s 5 p.m. ET deadline, but he must be offered a contract. If he’s not, the player is considered non-tendered and immediately becomes a free agent.”

The situation actually could lead to Clement trade rumors as this week goes on, if the Blue Jays are ready to move on but don’t want to give him up for nothing.

But there’s also the scenario where Clement reaches free agency by the end of the week.

“A fan favorite and an All-Star this past season, Clement crashed hard in the second half, and the fact of the matter is he has a .295 on-base percentage in his three full seasons with the Blue Jays,” Axisa writes. “Also, the soon-to-be 31-year-old’s defensive numbers tumbled this year. Clement’s contact skills are elite and he’s a versatile, high-energy player. As a utility guy, he’s an ace. As an everyday player, he’s stretched. Clement’s projected salary is hefty for a utility player, particularly one with limited offensive upside who no longer reliably catches the baseball. My guess is the Blue Jays will keep him and live with the salary, but it’s not an obvious decision.”

Salary Question

Clement is under contract with Toronto through 2028.

Axisa writes that Clement projects to earn $7.6 million in the arbitration process for 2027 — and with the way that process generally works, he’d likely get more than that in 2028.

The Blue Jays have to decide how they view that cost relative to how they view Clement’s upcoming role.

It’s not a given that he goes anywhere, but if he was going to be cut this offseason, this would be the week it happens.