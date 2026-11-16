Blue Jays’ Reportedly Interested In Former Mets Reliever AJ Minter

The Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly interested in free-agent left-handed reliever AJ Minter, according to MLB Network’s Jon Paul Morosi in a tweet last night. Morosi also reported that Minter (age 33) is getting interest from other teams, including the Nationals, Phillies, Rangers, and Royals. Morosi points out Minter recorded a 1.051 WHIP and 5.13 K/BB, both career highs, stated Morosi.

Minter’s Mets Tenure In 2026 and 2025

In 23 games for the Mets in 2026, Minter posted a 2.35 ERA, striking out 20 batters in 23 innings with a 175 ERA+ and 1.000 WHIP. Minter missed part of the 2026 season due to a reoccurring lat injury he sustained in late March. Minter didn’t make his season debut with the Mets until May 26th against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field.

The Mets then traded AJ Minter at the MLB trade deadline on August 1st to the Minnesota Twins for prospects Billy Amick and Bruin Agbayani. Minter originally signed a two-year, $ 22 million contract with the Mets in January 2025 but was sidelined for most of the season after a lat muscle tear on April 26th, which led to surgery and his absence for the rest of the 2025 season. But now it appears that Minter is fully healthy again and has been effective in 2026 with Mets and Twins.

The Blue Jays may look to be aggressive this offseason, with already reported rumored interest in several players, including Ketel Marte, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Dustin May, etc. Minter could be a nice upgrade for many teams’ bullpens, including the Blue Jays. Two things Minter did in 2026 that really stood out were his ability to throw strikes and consistently limit hard contact against him.

Opposing batters against Minter in 2026 had an average exit velocity against him of 87.2 mph, and Minter’s walk rate was just 4.3 percent, both exceptional metrics, per Baseball Savant. Minter’s strikeout and chase-plus-whiff percentages did drop from 2025 and 2024, but it’s important to remember he missed most of the 2025 season due to that lat strain.

Minter Getting Lots Of Interest From Several Teams

Minter had to go through a long recovery and rehab process that was basically an entire year from the time he got hurt to the time he returned in 2026, which was in late May, so basically 13 months. It’s unclear what kind of deal, in years and dollars, Minter is seeking, or what he’ll ultimately land. But with several suitors, it’s worth keeping an eye on.

The Blue Jays started the 2026 season with Jeff Hoffman as their closer. After early-season struggles, the Blue Jays removed Hoffman from closer duties in late April. They went closer by committee, with right-hander Louie Varland taking the reins with 35 saves, a 1.17 ERA in 71 games, 97 strikeouts in 78 innings pitched, and a 1.00 WHIP en route to winning American League Reliever Of The Year. The Blue Jays could see Minter as someone who could strengthen the back end of the bullpen in 2027 before Varland comes in to close it out.

This will be something to monitor in the weeks ahead as the Blue Jays look to get back into serious contention after a World Series appearance in 2025, but then missed the playoffs disappointingly and finished 5th in the AL East (79-83) in 2026.