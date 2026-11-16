Proposed MLB Trade Has Blue Jays Land $90 Million 3-Time All-Star

The Toronto Blue Jays enter the offseason looking to rebuild an offense that struggled throughout the 2026 campaign. After reaching the World Series in 2025, Toronto finished 79-83 and missed the postseason. Its lack of power became a major concern as the front office began evaluating potential upgrades.

The Blue Jays have several decisions to make before the 2027 season. Improving the infield and adding reliable power hitters are among the areas that could shape their offseason plans. With multiple options available in free agency and on the trade market, Toronto can reshape its lineup.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are also considering changes after missing the playoffs for a third consecutive season. Their front office has indicated a willingness to explore roster adjustments, putting several established players under the spotlight.

Blue Jays Emerge as Potential Landing Spot for Diamondbacks Star Ketel Marte

The Toronto Blue Jays may pursue Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte to bolster their struggling offense. In 2026, Toronto ranked last in MLB in runs and home runs and 29th in OPS; Marte’s power could provide a needed boost.

The three-time All-Star hit .249 with 22 home runs and 76 RBIs, down from his previous two seasons. He batted .292 with 36 homers in 2024, then .283 with 28 in 2025.

According to “MLB.com,” Marte is owed about $87.5 million over five seasons, including $12 million in 2027, deferred money, and a 2031 player option.

Depending on Arizona’s asking price, he could be an affordable alternative to some free agents.

After missing the postseason for three straight seasons, the Diamondbacks are reconsidering their roster. GM Mike Hazen said the organization must stay open to changes.

Arizona’s previous asking price may be an obstacle. Marte missed an August series against Boston without authorization and later apologized to teammates.

The incident raised clubhouse-fit concerns, and “MLB.com” noted the Diamondbacks may need to lower their demands from last offseason.

Ketel Marte’s Contract and Clubhouse Concerns Could Complicate Blue Jays Trade Plans

Any trade requires more than a prospect package; Marte’s 10-and-5 rights let him veto a move, limiting Arizona’s options and complicating talks.

Marte, 33, is coming off a season of declining batting average and power. Toronto would assume a substantial financial commitment and give up prospects or established players in a deal.

Speculation about a contract restructure emerged after Toronto and Arizona discussed a four-year, $135 million extension in a potential trade. The report remains unconfirmed, and no agreement has been announced.

Arizona could retain part of Marte’s salary or lower its prospect demands to make a trade easier.

The Diamondbacks have about $170 million committed for 2027 and suggest their payroll may fall from last season’s level.

Toronto also has second-base options: free agents Jazz Chisholm Jr., Brandon Lowe and Luis Arraez. Chisholm is drawing widespread interest; Marte would require a trade and his approval.

The Blue Jays must decide whether to upgrade from Ernie Clement at second. Marte could add power, but financial and clubhouse concerns complicate a deal.

For now, the proposed deal remains speculation. Toronto’s interest has been discussed, but neither team has confirmed an agreement.