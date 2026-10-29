Blue Jays’ George Springer Included in Major MLB Free Agency Announcement

Ayear ago around this time, the Toronto Blue Jays were on the cusp of a World Series title against the Los Angeles Dodgers before falling short.

This season, however, the Blue Jays missed the playoffs. On Wednesday, a new World Series champion was crowned as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in five games to win the first championship in franchise history.

While Milwaukee celebrates, every other team must quickly turn the page as MLB free agency officially began Thursday.

George Springer Included in Free Agency Announcement

The MLBPA announced 144 players hitting the open market, including Blue Jays veteran George Springer, whose contract expired at the end of the season.

With the quiet period beginning Thursday and running through Nov. 2, Toronto will have five days to negotiate a new deal with Springer. However, a reunion appears unlikely.

Springer’s final games of the season offered a clear indication of his uncertain future, particularly given the way the Blue Jays honored him. In fact, there’s a chance he could retire. However, when asked about it, he simply responded, “I don’t know.”

He added, “I love this organization. I loved being a Blue Jay. I’ve loved every single bit of being here. I haven’t really gotten that far yet. I’ve kind of taken every day with these guys in stride.”

Toronto has eight total free agents, including Springer. Here are the seven other players hitting the open market.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 144 Players Become XX(B) Free Agents ➡️ XX(B) Free Agents will be updated daily here: https://t.co/PxfYRZWuOF https://t.co/4LX5aemoJc — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) October 29, 2026

Springer’s 2026 Season With the Blue Jays

At 37, Springer took a clear step back in his overall role this season, which marked his 13th year in the majors.

He operated almost exclusively as a hitter, rarely playing in the outfield like he had in previous seasons. Instead, he served primarily as the Blue Jays’ designated hitter.

Still, Springer has something left to offer as a leader and at the plate if another team shows interest.

He hit .249 across 126 games this season, recording 115 hits, 15 home runs and 54 RBIs. He also posted a .405 slugging percentage and a .726 OPS.