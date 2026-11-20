The Toronto Blue Jays and Ernie Clement have reached a pivot point in their relationship.

Friday, Nov. 20 is MLB’s tender deadline — or non-tender deadline, if you prefer the glass half empty.

That means that any player eligible for salary arbitration poses a decision moment for his team at this point in time.

One option is to “tender” a contract, which doesn’t mean an official deal to sign but simply says that a team will go into the arbitration process with that player.

Another option is to non-tender a player. That means the team doesn’t want the arbitration process at all. It sends the player directly into free agency.

The third option is to seek a trade. If a team doesn’t really want to tender the player a contract, they find a team who does and get an asset in return.

That brings us to the Blue Jays and Clement.

Ernie Clement Decision

Coming off a decline in 2026, Clement has faced the Blue Jays with the exact decision laid out above.

He still makes great contact at the plate, but a surprising defensive decline likely has Toronto planning to start someone else at second base in 2027.

So do the Blue Jays keep Clement around as a super-utility guy? It may not come cheap.

His current arbitration projection comes in at $7.6 million for the 2027 season.

The Blue Jays have 8 arb eligible players, some of whom are drawing trade interest. Projections via @mlbtraderumors Ernie Clement: $7.6M

José Soriano: $5.6

Louis Varland: $3.8

Josh Smith: $3.7

Nathan Lukes: $2.1

Spencer Arrighetti: $1.9

Davis Schneider: $1.3

Bowden Francis: $1.3 — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) November 20, 2026

If Clement is an every-day starter, he’s probably worth that. If he’s not, it’s a tough case to make.

So the Blue Jays have to decide on Friday what they’re going to do with Clement. It doesn’t appear clear yet which direction they’re leaning.

Blue Jays Alternatives

Part of the math for the Blue Jays in figuring out what to do with Clement is then determining how to replace him at second base.

Free agents Brandon Lowe and Jazz Chisholm Jr. both seem like possible options, but the Blue Jays will know better than us whether early negotiations with those players have gone well or not.

Toronto also knows whether it’s getting any legitimate offers for Clement or whether it’s going to be tough to trade him.

By the end of Friday, the decision the Blue Jays make on Clement will give at least a bit more indication of what this picture really looked like.