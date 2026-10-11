Blue Jays’ Brett Bateman Announces Career News Amid Kevin Gausman Rumors

The Toronto Blue Jays traded right-hander Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 2, receiving outfielder Brett Bateman and infield prospect Ty Southisene in return.

The 24-year-old was hitting .312 at Triple-A Iowa when the deal was announced. He quickly became Toronto’s primary leadoff hitter and center fielder.

Bateman hit .329 with a .402 on-base percentage and a .424 slugging percentage in 41 games. He finished with 52 hits, 28 runs, two home runs and 11 RBIs. He reached base 72 times and posted an .826 OPS.

The San Diego Padres swept Chicago in the National League Wild Card Series.

The early exit sparked talk of a Gausman return to Toronto. The 35-year-old becomes a free agent this offseason.

While the rumors swirled, Bateman shared news of his own.

Brett Bateman Announces Career News

Bateman returned home to St. Paul, Minnesota, after the season. He detailed his winter plans Wednesday on the “6ix Inning Stretch” podcast.

“I’m planning on going down to Dunedin to see the facility,” Bateman said. “Get to see some of the people that work down there, figure out a plan when it comes to rehab for just some of the things that are still like nagging on me towards the end of the year, like the hip, knees, wrists.”

“Just trying to stay ahead of the curve, especially with the potential lockout that can happen,” he added. “So just trying to stay ahead. But mainly working out.”

Dunedin, Florida, is home to the Blue Jays’ spring training complex.

Bateman played through several ailments after his call-up.

MLB’s collective bargaining agreement with the players’ union expires Dec. 1. During the last lockout in 2021-22, players on 40-man rosters could not use team facilities. That lockout lasted 99 days.

Gausman Reunion Unlikely Despite Toronto Ties

Gausman has made his attachment to Toronto plain. He spoke of taking his daughters to Jays games as a fan after he retires, also talking about showing them the rest of Canada.

He and his wife, Taylor, spent the Cubs’ final regular-season off day in Toronto. On the “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast, he said the city “was my second home.”

Gausman would not commit to Chicago after the Game 2 loss. “I need to talk with my wife and figure that out,” he said. He noted he has played a long time and his kids keep getting older.

But a return seems unlikely. The interest does not appear to be mutual.

“I’d still say I’m not as optimistic as the aggregated headlines are,” MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson said Oct. 7 on “Toronto Sports Rush.”

He said the club tends to move on from veterans a year early. He also suggested the Blue Jays may prefer a younger arm such as Shane Bieber, who has also expressed his interest in staying with Toronto.

Gausman turns 36 in January. He also does not match Toronto’s top need.

Adding one or two power bats tops the club’s offseason list. Toronto also wants mid-rotation help. Its projected rotation includes Dylan Cease, José Soriano, Trey Yesavage, Cody Ponce and Spencer Miles.