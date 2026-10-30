World Series Champion Immediately Becomes Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a tough season where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They will enter the offseason with a roster that still remains very talented.

World Series Champ Becomes Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent

On October 29, news came out that Patrick Corbin officially elected free agency from the Blue Jays.

MLB.com wrote: “LHP Patrick Corbin elected free agency.”

Corbin is coming off his first season with the franchise.

He went 3-4 with a 5.51 ERA in 19 games (15 starts).

MLB.com wrote (on August 5): “Toronto Blue Jays transferred LHP Patrick Corbin from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list. Left teres major strain.”

Looking At Corbin

Corbin was picked in the 2nd round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He pitched the first six years of his career for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 2013 and 2018, Corbin made the MLB All-Star Game.

Corbin then had a six-year run with the Washington Nationals where he won the 2019 World Series title.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 4, 2018): “Source confirms that Patrick Corbin’s six-year deal with the Washington Nationals is for $140 million.”

Before his one year with the Blue Jays, he spent time with the Texas Rangers (2025).

There is no question that the 37-year-old will be an intriguing free agent.

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 season at the bottom of the American League East.

They went 79-83 in 162 games.

During the 2025 season, the Blue Jays reached Game 7 of the World Series (where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers).