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World Series Champion Immediately Becomes Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent

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WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 07: Patrick Corbin #46 of the Texas Rangers gives the thumbs to fans after returning to Washington for the first time before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals a baseball game at Nationals Park on June 7, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays are coming off a tough season where they missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They will enter the offseason with a roster that still remains very talented.

World Series Champ Becomes Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent

GettyPatrick Corbin #46 of the Toronto Blue Jays wipes his face as he pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during an MLB game at the Rogers Centre on May 23, 2026 in Toronto, Canada.

On October 29, news came out that Patrick Corbin officially elected free agency from the Blue Jays.

MLB.com wrote: “LHP Patrick Corbin elected free agency.”

Corbin is coming off his first season with the franchise.

GettyPatrick Corbin #46 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the first inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Rogers Centre on June 8, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

He went 3-4 with a 5.51 ERA in 19 games (15 starts).

MLB.com wrote (on August 5): “Toronto Blue Jays transferred LHP Patrick Corbin from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list. Left teres major strain.”

Looking At Corbin

GettyPatrick Corbin #46 of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on in a break in play against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 26, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Corbin was picked in the 2nd round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He pitched the first six years of his career for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In 2013 and 2018, Corbin made the MLB All-Star Game.

GettyPatrick Corbin #46 of the Arizona Diamondbacks delivers a first inning pitch against the Chicago Cubs at Chase Field on September 17, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Corbin then had a six-year run with the Washington Nationals where he won the 2019 World Series title.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 4, 2018): “Source confirms that Patrick Corbin’s six-year deal with the Washington Nationals is for $140 million.”

Before his one year with the Blue Jays, he spent time with the Texas Rangers (2025).

There is no question that the 37-year-old will be an intriguing free agent.

Looking At The Blue Jays

GettyManager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays looks on before game three of the American League Championship Series against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on October 15, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

The Blue Jays finished the 2026 season at the bottom of the American League East.

They went 79-83 in 162 games.

During the 2025 season, the Blue Jays reached Game 7 of the World Series (where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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World Series Champion Immediately Becomes Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent

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