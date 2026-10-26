Blue Jays’ Ernie Clement Has Personal News Emerge Amid Career Questions

Ernie Clement faces a pivotal offseason with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 30-year-old infielder struggled at the plate in 2026. He hit .259 with a .285 on-base percentage, nine home runs and 48 RBIs in 158 games. His OPS was .649.

Clement slumped after the All-Star break. He hit .203 with a .235 on-base percentage over 247 plate appearances. Before the break, he hit .296.

Now, he could lose his everyday job at second base. The dominant discourse is that he fits best as a utility player. The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon suggested Gleyber Torres is a better fit at his position.

Despite the uncertainty, Clement is enjoying his offseason.

Ernie Clement Has Personal News Emerge

Clement got engaged to longtime girlfriend Stefanie Brejcha. He proposed Aug. 31 in Cleveland. Toronto opened a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians the next day.

On Oct. 24, they threw their engagement party. Brejcha posted photos from the evening on Sunday. A lot of their family members and close friends attended

Clement has a lot on his plate right now. Though there is no confirmation on the wedding date, it can definitely be assumed the plans are firmly underway.

Talking about his career, his role for 2027 remains unsettled. Reporters asked Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins about second base at his end-of-season news conference Sept. 30. Atkins said Clement must earn the job.

Clement needs to get back on the grind soon.

The sport’s collective bargaining agreement expires at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1. Many in baseball expect owners to lock out players. A lockout would bar players from team facilities, including workout areas. Clement could not use the Blue Jays’ facilities to prepare for 2027.

Blue Jays Expected to Pursue Seiya Suzuki

The Blue Jays are expected to pursue Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki in free agency. The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon reported the plan Sept. 28, citing a league source.

Suzuki, 32, hit .270 with 26 home runs and 86 RBIs in 143 games. His .841 OPS would have led all qualified Blue Jays hitters.

Suzuki is an outfielder and would not directly replace Clement.

Toronto has second base options as well. MLB Trade Rumors lists four second basemen in the free-agent class. They are Brandon Lowe, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Luis Arraez and Gleyber Torres.

Arraez, 29, hit .310 with six home runs and 64 RBIs in 151 games. He split the season between the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies.

Torres, 29, hit .260 with a .364 on-base percentage for the Detroit Tigers. He had eight home runs and 38 RBIs in 96 games. Injuries limited his playing time.

Chisholm, 28, stole a career-high 41 bases for the New York Yankees. He has said he wants to return to the Yankees.

Other outfielders in the class include Randy Arozarena and Ian Happ. Arozarena, 31, hit .281 with 26 home runs and 79 RBIs for the Seattle Mariners. Happ, 32, hit 24 home runs with 68 RBIs for the Cubs.

Free agency opens the day after the World Series ends. Teams can sign free agents until the agreement expires Dec. 1.