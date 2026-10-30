Blue Jays’ Former 1-Game Pitcher Hits Free Agency as 2026 MLB All-Star

Eight Toronto Blue Jays players became free agents Thursday, a day after the Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series.

A total of 144 players will test the market this winter and of them, Toronto has history with some.

One particular name stands out.

2026 All-Star Hits Free Agency

Foster Griffin, who pitched one game for Toronto in 2022, became a free agent Thursday after an All-Star season. The left-hander, 31, finished 15-6 with a 3.60 ERA for the Washington Nationals and Cleveland Guardians.

The Kansas City Royals drafted Griffin 28th overall in 2014. He reached the majors in 2020 and pitched in five games for Kansas City in 2022.

Toronto acquired him from Kansas City on July 16, 2022, for right-hander Jonatan Bernal. The Blue Jays recalled him from Triple-A Buffalo on Sept. 21.

Griffin pitched two scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 22 and struck out two. Toronto optioned him to Buffalo on Sept. 23 and released him Nov. 15.

He signed with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan’s Central League and pitched there from 2023 to 2025. He posted a 2.57 ERA over those three seasons and made the Nippon Professional Baseball All-Star team in 2025.

Washington signed him to a one-year, $5.5 million contract on Dec. 22, 2025. The deal included up to $1 million in incentives.

Griffin returned to the majors in 2026 after three seasons in Japan. The National League added him to its All-Star team on July 11.

Foster Griffin’s Free-Agent Outlook

CBS Sports ranked Griffin No. 28 on its list of the top 50 free agents Thursday. Four other outlets rank him higher. Yahoo Sports has him 18th, Baseball America 19th, MLB.com 23rd and Fox Sports 25th.

Baseball America projects a three-year, $48 million contract. CBS Sports lists the Marlins, Nationals and Rangers as potential landing spots.