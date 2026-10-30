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Future Hall Of Famer Immediately Becomes Toronto Blue Jays Free Agent

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Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 27: Max Scherzer #31 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates against the Cincinnati Reds during the fifth inning of their MLB game at Rogers Centre on September 27, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Now that the World Series is over, the MLB offseason has officially begun, meaning several Toronto Blue Jays players are now free agents.

The MLB Players Association announced that 144 players became free agents on Thursday.

MLBPA Communications wrote on X:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

144 Players Become XX(B) Free Agents 

➡️ XX(B) Free Agents will be updated daily here: mlbplayers.com/post/144-playe

 

Eight of those players were with the Blue Jays in 2026.

One of them is a future Hall of Famer.

Future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer Becomes Free Agent After Spending 2026 Season With Toronto Blue Jays

Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 27: Max Scherzer #31 of the Toronto Blue Jays salutes the crowd after he is taken out of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning in their MLB game at Rogers Centre on September 27, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Future Hall of Fame right-handed starting pitcher Max Scherzer is officially a free agent.

Scherzer, 42, might retire this offseason. He hasn’t announced his official decision yet, but he had an emotional sendoff in his final start of the season with Toronto.

Looking at Max Scherzer’s Legendary Career

Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 27: Max Scherzer #31 of the Toronto Blue Jays tips his cap to the crowd before play against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning in their MLB game at Rogers Centre on September 27, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Scherzer, 42, will undoubtedly be inducted into Cooperstown one day. Throughout his career, Scherzer has won three Cy Young Awards, made eight All-Star teams. and won two World Series.

The right-hander has posted 75.3 bWAR and a 3.29 ERA over his 19 MLB seasons. He has 3,557 career strikeouts, which ranks ninth all-time. He has just three fewer strikeouts than former teammate Justin Verlander.

Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 27: Max Scherzer #31 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning in their MLB game at Rogers Centre on September 27, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

The Arizona Diamondbacks selected Scherzer with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2006 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut with Arizona in 2008.

The Diamondbacks traded Scherzer to the Detroit Tigers after the 2009 season. He became a star with Detroit, posting a 3.52 ERA with 1,081 strikeouts over five seasons with the club.

Toronto Blue Jays v Baltimore Orioles - Game One
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 23: Max Scherzer #31 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches in the third inning of his 500th career MLB game during game one of a double header against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 23, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Scherzer had the most success of his career with the Washington Nationals. He posted 39.1 bWAR and a 2.80 ERA with 1,610 strikeouts over seven seasons (2015-21) with the Nationals. He won his first career World Series with the Nationals in 2019.

After his time with Washington, Scherzer pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Texas Rangers and Blue Jays. He won his second World Series with the Rangers in 2023. He nearly earned a third ring with the Blue Jays in 2025.

Throughout his postseason career, Scherzer recorded a 3.78 ERA with 182 strikeouts over 157 1/3 innings.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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