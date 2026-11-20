The Toronto Blue Jays have been connected to several free agents early on this offseason.

It is not difficult to understand why in the slightest. Toronto had a nightmare 2026 season and need to strengthen their roster if they hope to be better next year.

Unfortunately, the Blue Jays have now gotten some bad news about one of their star free agent targets.

Toronto Blue Jays Get Brutal News About Free Agent Target

The Blue Jays have officially missed out on one of their top free agent targets.

According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the New York Yankees have signed pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga to a two-year contract worth roughly $18 million.

Loaisiga’s deal is expected to be approximately $18 million, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 20, 2026

ESPN’s Jorge Castillo also reported that Toronto targeted Loaisiga before he signed with the Yankees.

“The Mets and Blue Jays were among the teams in the running for Loaisiga,” Castillo reported on X.

With the Yankees being one of Toronto’s biggest rivals, it is certainly unfortunate that Loaisiga has signed with them. Now, the Blue Jays will need to explore other options to improve their bullpen.

Loaisiga would have had the potential to be a strong pickup for Toronto if signed. In 67 games last season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, he had a 7-3 record, 48 strikeouts, and a 2.42 ERA.

Who Could the Blue Jays Pivot to After Missing Out on Loaisiga?

With the Blue Jays needing bullpen help, they should consider targeting other free agent relievers.

A few notable relief pitchers who are still available on the free agent market are Adrian Morejon, Alex Vesia, JoJo Romero, Sean Newcomb, Steven Okert, Raisel Iglesias, and Tyler Alexander. With this, the Blue Jays still have some good options to consider after missing out on Loaisiga.